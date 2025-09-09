It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)

Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

America must be willing to have difficult discussions if we want to stop violent crime in our very blue cities. Well, people also need to stop voting for Democrats who care more about equity than they do about safety for the communities, but that's beside the point.

This heated debate between Liz Wheeler and Nina Turner is an example of the kind of discussion we need to have, whether Turner likes it or not.

Watch this:

How dare she what? Be honest about the brokenness of families, even black ones? If we can't discuss the core issues around what is happening in this country, and the nuclear family failing across all demographics is a huge one, then we are destined to fail.

We might as well give it all up and hope Elon Musk gets to Mars and colonizes it pretty damn quickly.

Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... soon as Wheeler even approached touching on the issue of Black culture (the “third rail”), Turner began a deliberate obstruction attack, talking over her loudly, saying nothing except a string of meaningless words designed only to drown Wheeler out, and declaring the issue off limits. Coumo, scared he might get burned by that same rail, nervously supported the shutdown.

We’ll make no progress if we can’t openly discuss issues.

Bingo.

Yup, that pretty much describes the entire Democrat Party.

Instead of admitting there is a problem for all families in America, even the black ones, she would rather play angry Leftist and shout Wheeler down, which does nothing to help anyone.

But then again, do any of us believe the Left actually cares about helping anyone?

============================================================

