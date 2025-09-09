It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)

America must be willing to have difficult discussions if we want to stop violent crime in our very blue cities. Well, people also need to stop voting for Democrats who care more about equity than they do about safety for the communities, but that's beside the point.

This heated debate between Liz Wheeler and Nina Turner is an example of the kind of discussion we need to have, whether Turner likes it or not.

Watch this:

Liz Wheeler mentions the "brokenness of the nuclear family, the brokenness of the black family" on NewsNation and Democrat Socialist Nina Turner loses her mind.



"Oh no. You not going to sit up here and talk about the brokenness of the black family. How dare you!" pic.twitter.com/aiswTIqUan — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 9, 2025

How dare she what? Be honest about the brokenness of families, even black ones? If we can't discuss the core issues around what is happening in this country, and the nuclear family failing across all demographics is a huge one, then we are destined to fail.

We might as well give it all up and hope Elon Musk gets to Mars and colonizes it pretty damn quickly.

Just sayin'.

That was an interesting dynamic, illustrating clearly what happens with a political or social “third rail” issue.



The third rail refers to the electrified rail in an electric railway system. The other two are fine to touch, but if you touch the electrified one, you can die.



As… — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

... soon as Wheeler even approached touching on the issue of Black culture (the “third rail”), Turner began a deliberate obstruction attack, talking over her loudly, saying nothing except a string of meaningless words designed only to drown Wheeler out, and declaring the issue off limits. Coumo, scared he might get burned by that same rail, nervously supported the shutdown. We’ll make no progress if we can’t openly discuss issues.

Bingo.

@ninaturner Doesn’t debate. She yells, blames, obfuscates and always comes out like a ranting freaking lunatic.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 9, 2025

Outraged by everything, responsible for nothing. — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) September 9, 2025

Yup, that pretty much describes the entire Democrat Party.

How are you supposed to fix the problem if you're not even allowed to point it out? I thought they wanted conversations about these things. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 9, 2025

Instead of admitting there is a problem for all families in America, even the black ones, she would rather play angry Leftist and shout Wheeler down, which does nothing to help anyone.

But then again, do any of us believe the Left actually cares about helping anyone?

