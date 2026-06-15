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Hakeem Jeffries Hoped His Knicks Hat Would Offer Protection From NY Host Calling Out His BS (It Did NOT)

Doug P. | 12:33 PM on June 15, 2026

Every now and then it's refreshing to see a media host perform a random act of journalism when a Democrat tries to push their narratives while hoping the effort would go unchallenged. That wasn't the case when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was on Good Day New York and tried blaming President Trump for all problems while pretending the country enjoyed economic utopias during previous Democrat administrations. 

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One of the hosts wasn't buying what Jeffries was trying to sell. Watch: 

LOL! We almost felt bad for Jeffries... almost.

That was so brutal we've got to see and hear it twice: 

Jeffries mentioned the pandemic and was probably about to blame what Biden and the Dems dubbed "Putin's price hikes" until he got reality checked yet again. 

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Jeffries looks a little like a kid who's wearing his father's hat. 

*****

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