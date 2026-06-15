Hakeem Jeffries Hoped His Knicks Hat Would Offer Protection From NY Host Calling Out His BS (It Did NOT)

Every now and then it's refreshing to see a media host perform a random act of journalism when a Democrat tries to push their narratives while hoping the effort would go unchallenged. That wasn't the case when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was on Good Day New York and tried blaming President Trump for all problems while pretending the country enjoyed economic utopias during previous Democrat administrations.

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One of the hosts wasn't buying what Jeffries was trying to sell. Watch:

LOL: Hakeem Jeffries gets BRUTALLY reminded how high prices were under Democrats.



He can’t believe his talking points are FAILING. pic.twitter.com/Wv2mwFtMHo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2026

LOL! We almost felt bad for Jeffries... almost.

That was so brutal we've got to see and hear it twice:

Hakeem Jeffries gets RIPPED after talking about the economy.



HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama



JEFFRIES: Well, listen



HOST: And Biden, right?



JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not…



HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?



JEFFRIES: Well



HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen pic.twitter.com/CDcLlfpOHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

Jeffries mentioned the pandemic and was probably about to blame what Biden and the Dems dubbed "Putin's price hikes" until he got reality checked yet again.

This is what real journalism looks like. https://t.co/RkDo0NkxR0 — Carl Jackson (@carljacksonshow) June 15, 2026

Baseball cap or Dunce cap. You decide. https://t.co/7Ldd3nXoRJ — NYCREMilton (@NYCREMilton) June 15, 2026

Jeffries looks a little like a kid who's wearing his father's hat.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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