Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth

Please do yourself a favor and watch Mika Brzezinski's face every time Tom Homan goes to shut her down on ICE and illegal immigration. Oh, also, grab a snack because this entire debate is incredibly entertaining to watch.

Unless, of course, you're Mika.

We're not entirely sure what she was thinking when she brought Homan on, especially since she is clearly infected with serious amounts of TDS, but here we are.

Watch THIS:

He never breaks a sweat or drops a beat. This is Homan in all his glory, working over an unhinged Leftist who refuses to see the good in keeping Americans safe because she hates our president just that much.

Karoline Leavitt said it best:

You can see the hatred in her eyes as Tom speaks the truth. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display! https://t.co/ZOj5Q4F0wJ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 9, 2025

It's ALWAYS in the eyes with our pals on the Left. Think Schiff. Think AOC. Think Swalwell ... although it's more about his pasty, creepy forehead than his eyes.

Poor Fang Fang.

The definition of seething.... — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 9, 2025

Next to seething in the dictionary is Mika's face ... that works.

She’s a vile woman. I can’t believe they’re still on the air. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 9, 2025

Those 12 people who still watch them every day need to get their fill of TDS propaganda SOMEWHERE, you know?

Someone call 911, I just witnessed a murder (metaphorically) — Jim (@Ringo1256) September 9, 2025

Indeed.

