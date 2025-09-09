Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vac...
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of...
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have...
VIP
The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name...
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER...
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership in QATAR Sets Off...
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From...
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate...
Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska...
Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation...
Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on September 09, 2025
Screenshot

Please do yourself a favor and watch Mika Brzezinski's face every time Tom Homan goes to shut her down on ICE and illegal immigration. Oh, also, grab a snack because this entire debate is incredibly entertaining to watch.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, you're Mika.

We're not entirely sure what she was thinking when she brought Homan on, especially since she is clearly infected with serious amounts of TDS, but here we are.

Watch THIS:

He never breaks a sweat or drops a beat. This is Homan in all his glory, working over an unhinged Leftist who refuses to see the good in keeping Americans safe because she hates our president just that much.

Karoline Leavitt said it best:

It's ALWAYS in the eyes with our pals on the Left. Think Schiff. Think AOC. Think Swalwell ... although it's more about his pasty, creepy forehead than his eyes.

Poor Fang Fang.

Next to seething in the dictionary is Mika's face ... that works.

Recommended

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Those 12 people who still watch them every day need to get their fill of TDS propaganda SOMEWHERE, you know?

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name Is Just SO Them

Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal

FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We Show COMPASSION for Charlotte Murderer

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRITICAL RACE THEORY DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy
Sam J.
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal
Sam J.
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vacation
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement