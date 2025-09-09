If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

If you're asking yourselves how a 14-time-arrested monster like Decarlos Brown Jr. was free to horrifically take the life of an innocent young woman on the train in Charlotte, look no further than the Democrats' own platform and agenda, which likely drove the MacArthur Foundation to donate millions to Mecklenburg County to reduce the jail population. Apparently, this was to serve as part of a 'racial equity' plan.

Equity is dangerous, clearly.

Take a look at this:

Another factor in the death of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte's light rail--the left-wing MacArthur Foundation giving Mecklenburg county a $3.3 million grant to reduce the jail population. Specifically as part of "racial equity aims.



Like Soros' Open Society, the MacArthur… pic.twitter.com/0J0G52iZKT — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

... Foundation incentivizes local municipalities to make residents less safe by leaving threats like Decarlos Brown on the streets.

Gosh, we hope the people at the foundation feel good about their racial equity work now.

Just awful.

HOLY SHLIT. The MacArthur Foundation, a left-wing NGO, gave Mecklenburg County, which covers Charlotte $3.3 MILLION to help "reduce the jail population."



The man who kiIIed Iryna Zarutska was arrested and released from jail 14 times.



This is what Democrats want. A society that… pic.twitter.com/LOoKCKUeeg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

... lets criminals roam free to terrorize innocent Americans. Unreal

We wish it were unreal. Unfortunately, it's all too real, and unless these blue cities and counties can figure out that Democrats don't care about them, it won't get any better. And the people who live there will continue to pay the ultimate price for racial equity.

============================================================

============================================================

