Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vac...
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of...
Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With...
VIP
The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name...
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER...
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership in QATAR Sets Off...
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From...
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate...
Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska...
Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation...
Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim

If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

If you're asking yourselves how a 14-time-arrested monster like Decarlos Brown Jr. was free to horrifically take the life of an innocent young woman on the train in Charlotte, look no further than the Democrats' own platform and agenda, which likely drove the MacArthur Foundation to donate millions to Mecklenburg County to reduce the jail population. Apparently, this was to serve as part of a 'racial equity' plan. 

Advertisement

Equity is dangerous, clearly.

Take a look at this:

Post continues:

... Foundation incentivizes local municipalities to make residents less safe by leaving threats like Decarlos Brown on the streets.

Gosh, we hope the people at the foundation feel good about their racial equity work now.

Just awful. 

Post continues:

... lets criminals roam free to terrorize innocent Americans. Unreal

We wish it were unreal. Unfortunately, it's all too real, and unless these blue cities and counties can figure out that Democrats don't care about them, it won't get any better. And the people who live there will continue to pay the ultimate price for racial equity.

Recommended

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name Is Just SO Them

Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal

HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off Pro-Terrorist Lefties

FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We Show COMPASSION for Charlotte Murderer

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy
Sam J.
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vacation
Warren Squire
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal
Sam J.
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth Sam J.
Advertisement