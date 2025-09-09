HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off Pro-Terrorist Lefties

As Twitchy readers know, Israel struck Hamas leadership during a meeting in Qatar earlier today.

BREAKING: An Israeli official confirms to the AP that Israel's military targeted Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital. https://t.co/n2lqterCzf — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2025

Qatar has condemned the hit.

Oh well.

Meanwhile, John Fetterman broke with his party yet again, basically celebrating the strike on X:

Aww, we love that he used Pooh.

As you likely can already guess, the pro-terrorist side of X is not at all thrilled with Israel or with Fetterman's post:

Behold how this hideously deformed freak glories in an ass*ssination attempt. We are ruled by ghouls https://t.co/APiAYzlTOF — Jejune The Annihilator (@Midnight_JJ0) September 9, 2025

We can't help but wonder if these people forgot WHY Israel is going after Hamas and their leadership. Would someone pretty please send them some footage of October 7, 2023? Thanks.

Ok, Fetterman is just getting cringey https://t.co/xU1gtNSMNe — Bi Blue Dog (@BiBlueDog) September 9, 2025

Nah.

Irresponsible and immature person unfit for leadership. https://t.co/Esj9d8Q6gX — Jonathan AC Brown (@JonathanACBrown) September 9, 2025

Argle.

Bargle.

Rar.

I cannot believe this person is a senator. https://t.co/IO3Mp4CHNk — Sudip Bhattacharya (@ResistRun) September 9, 2025

Boohoo.

Seems this is unbecoming of a US Senator. But then again, I thought gym clothes--shorts and hoodies--had no place in our hallowed and historic institution.



I guess I'm just old-fashioned in believing in decorum and propriety. https://t.co/AE6uoeb8ui — Hooman Majd (@hmajd) September 9, 2025

*yawn*

How much they paying you? — JAKE DANIEL'S (@DeFilippo34) September 9, 2025

Every time.

A HUNDRED BILLION ELEVENTY ZILLION DOLLARS!!!

Israeli asset alert — Flawler21 (@flawler21) September 9, 2025

POS. — Rose of the North. (@abdi_yas18122) September 9, 2025

Complete transparency, MOST of the responses to Fetterman so far are positive, but we imagine once a few more popular antisemitic accounts catch wind of it, there will be a lot of screeching, cursing, wailing, and attacking. It's all they know how to do.

In the meaintime, we'll keep laughing at his post because we can.

