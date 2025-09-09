FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off Pro-Terrorist Lefties

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy readers know, Israel struck Hamas leadership during a meeting in Qatar earlier today. 

Qatar has condemned the hit.

Oh well.

Meanwhile, John Fetterman broke with his party yet again, basically celebrating the strike on X:

Aww, we love that he used Pooh.

As you likely can already guess, the pro-terrorist side of X is not at all thrilled with Israel or with Fetterman's post:

We can't help but wonder if these people forgot WHY Israel is going after Hamas and their leadership. Would someone pretty please send them some footage of October 7, 2023? Thanks.

Nah.

Argle.

Bargle.

Rar.

Boohoo.

*yawn*

Every time.

A HUNDRED BILLION ELEVENTY ZILLION DOLLARS!!!

Complete transparency, MOST of the responses to Fetterman so far are positive, but we imagine once a few more popular antisemitic accounts catch wind of it, there will be a lot of screeching, cursing, wailing, and attacking. It's all they know how to do.

In the meaintime, we'll keep laughing at his post because we can.

============================================================

