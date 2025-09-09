And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar Condemns, Shocker)

Israel has reportedly struck a Hamas leadership meeting in Qatar.

Yeah.

From our sister site, Hot Air:

Nearly two years after Hamas perpetrated the worst single-day massacre of Jews since World War II, Israel has taken the war to its most senior leadership. As the Doha Billionaire Boys Club met to strategize around the latest offer from Donald Trump, the IDF concluded the meeting permanently: Israel targeted senior Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, a senior Israeli official confirmed to the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked leaders at the official headquarters in the Qatari capital, the military said. According to an official statement, the IAF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Advertisement

It's getting real now, folks.

Senior leadership.

Seems they've grown tired of allowing Hamas to use innocents as shields ...

Qataris, of course, are strongly condemning this:

The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms,… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

... and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas. While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available.

We're also seeing rumblings that Trump green-lit this operation - from The Jerusalem Post:

Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas, was one of the targets of the operations, an Israeli official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post. His death has not been confirmed. Israeli officials told The Post that the US knew about the attack beforehand and gave it the green light. ... No mention has been made yet of Khaled Mashaal, who was formerly the leader of Hamas years ago and remains a symbol of the group.

We'll keep an eye on this one. Hooboy.

============================================================

Related:

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder

Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska Post Look WORSE

Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL

Brace Yourselves, Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are

Advertisement

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.