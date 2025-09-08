Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are

Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Charlotte’s Mayor Vi Lyles has outdone herself in the despicable department, shamelessly calling for compassion for Decarlos Brown Jr.—the repeat offender who is seen stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on the LYNX Blue Line. With the Charlotte Observer exposing this nauseating pity party and Newsweek fueling a national uproar over crime and mental health, Lyles’ gut-wrenching plea to coddle a killer over a grieving victim’s memory is enough to make your stomach turn.

On what PLANET does this make even a teensy bit of sense? 

We don't get it. Is this woke ideology coming to fruition? Are we really so far gone that we can't all agree the man doing the stabbing is the monster?

This is nuts:

What do you want to bet Lyles would be the first to line up and condemn the lunatic if the races were flipped and the victim was a black woman? Yeah, yeah, we know, we're not supposed to say that out loud because racism or something, but that's the reality. The optics of this horrific event don't help the Democratic Party. So they're working really hard with the mainstream media's help to switch gears, make this about how the Right is pouncing, and playing the oppression card for the murderer.

Indeed.

If this doesn't do it, we're not sure anything will.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

