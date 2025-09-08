Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB

Full disclosure, we have no idea who Dr. Helen Webberley is, and we really don't care, except she's openly threatening anyone and everyone who has DARED misgender, deadname, flood the internet with old photos, deny gender reassignment surgery, and be 'generally hateful'.

Advertisement

Ironically, her post is generally hateful, but whatever.

She's threatening everyone to delete all evidence, even though she's been TAKING SCREENSHOTS ... guess she wants to have people arrested for disagreeing with her. How very fascist.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Polite message to all of you who think it’s been ‘free speech’ to misgender, deadname, flood the internet with old photos, deny gender reassignment and be generally hateful .



I recommend deleting all evidence and hope we haven’t been taking screenshots.



Spoiler - we have.… — Dr Helen Webberley (she/her) (@HelenWebberley) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

Spoiler - we have. Your time is coming.

Now, what do you think she means by that?

Here in America, it means jack and squat, but in the UK, it could actually be a valid threat. Interesting how she can openly threaten people for not buying into the trans movement with no fear of being punished.

Liberals love their "enemies lists". — JG (@LoudounResident) September 8, 2025

So do fascists.

Ahem.

And? Bite me.



Men cannot be women.

Men cannot have menstrual periods.

Men cannot get pregnant.

I don’t have to call you ma’am.

I will call you your name or “sir”. — Edie (@EdeeLoree) September 7, 2025

So many facts.

Wonder if she'll screenshot our post on X. We picked a great feature image just in case she does ...

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)

Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands of Black Guy for 2 Days

Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read

DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six Dead and 11 Wounded

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!