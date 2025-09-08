OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism

Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy

Full disclosure, we have no idea who Dr. Helen Webberley is, and we really don't care, except she's openly threatening anyone and everyone who has DARED misgender, deadname, flood the internet with old photos, deny gender reassignment surgery, and be 'generally hateful'.

Ironically, her post is generally hateful, but whatever.

She's threatening everyone to delete all evidence, even though she's been TAKING SCREENSHOTS ... guess she wants to have people arrested for disagreeing with her. How very fascist.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Post continues:

Spoiler - we have. 

Your time is coming.

Now, what do you think she means by that?

Here in America, it means jack and squat, but in the UK, it could actually be a valid threat. Interesting how she can openly threaten people for not buying into the trans movement with no fear of being punished.

So do fascists.

Ahem.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So many facts.

Wonder if she'll screenshot our post on X. We picked a great feature image just in case she does ... 

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

