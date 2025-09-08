Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands...
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:46 AM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The outrage over the Trump administration blasting drug dealers trying to bring drugs to America out of the water has been ridiculous, especially from people like Rand Paul, who don't seem to understand that we've been at war with the drug cartels for decades.

When drugs are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans every year, it makes sense for a president to be proactive in protecting the country.

People pushing the 'innocent fisherman' BS have been the most annoying ... which is probably why Twitchy favorite DataRepublican saw fit to put together a deep-dive thread on the boat.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... intended.

  • Origin: Unare = entrenched cartel hub (Tren de Aragua / Tren del Llano). 
  • Destination: Pre-programmed GPS to Trinidad, a narco transshipment leg. 
  • Vessel: 12m "flipper," 4×200HP outboards. No fisherman runs that setup. 
  • TTPs: Multi-boat launch, jettisoned cargo, night run. Classic narco playbook.
  • Families in Unare themselves admitted these men had "entered that world" for pay. 

Stay tuned, I'll walk through the receipts.

As usual, you might want to grab a snack.

Read that again, a boat designed to outrun law enforcement. 

Keep going.

Only out of necessity doesn't exactly sound like someone going fishing, right?

Hrm.

So drug AND human trafficking.

Yikes.

AI-generated.

THERE it is.

Rubio, the man of a thousand jobs. Heh.

WOW.

Hrm again.

In other words, not just innocent fishermen trying to make a living.

Intercepting no longer works.

Gaslighting? On X? GET OUTTA HERE.

============================================================

