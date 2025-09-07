Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt...
Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western...
It's a Meme, Tammy - Duckworth Accuses AI President Trump of 'Stolen Valor'
VIP
Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Mak...
So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime?...
LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour...
Keith Olbermann's Deranged Demand for JD Vance to Quit as VP: Good Luck...
Investor Moans About USA Global Image Tanked by Trump, Americans Roll Eyes: Cry...
The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Sending National Guard to Chicago is a Prelude to...
Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'

Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy and WOW, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on September 07, 2025
Meme

Another NBC talking head was just made a fool of by a Trump official.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

We're not sure what Kristen Welker was thinking here, but all we can say is they never learn.

Advertisement

Watch:

Not only did the jobs go to aliens, but most of them were in the public sector, so it was just about growing a bloated, even more corrupt government. Nothing Biden did with the economy actually benefited Americans; it was all about illegals and giving himself more power.

None of Trump's picks play games, and yes, you would think the media would know that by now. Then again, this is the mainstream media we're talking about, the same people who bought 'Hands up don't shoot,' and 'Very fine people.' 

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

Recommended

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet

Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Make Babies

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet
Sam J.
So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em
Sam J.
It's a Meme, Tammy - Duckworth Accuses AI President Trump of 'Stolen Valor'
FuzzyChimp
Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us
Sam J.
LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN
Sam J.
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet Sam J.
Advertisement