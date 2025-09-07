Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy and WOW, That Was Dumb

Another NBC talking head was just made a fool of by a Trump official.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

We're not sure what Kristen Welker was thinking here, but all we can say is they never learn.

Watch:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! NBC's Kristen Welker thought she knew more about the economy than Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - he put her in her place.



BESSENT: The new jobs are going to either native-born or legal Americans. Most of the jobs created under the Biden admin went to aliens!… pic.twitter.com/Q6wx7O1zXb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 7, 2025

Not only did the jobs go to aliens, but most of them were in the public sector, so it was just about growing a bloated, even more corrupt government. Nothing Biden did with the economy actually benefited Americans; it was all about illegals and giving himself more power.

Bessent doesn't play games. They media should know that by now — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 7, 2025

None of Trump's picks play games, and yes, you would think the media would know that by now. Then again, this is the mainstream media we're talking about, the same people who bought 'Hands up don't shoot,' and 'Very fine people.'

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

