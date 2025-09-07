Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy...
Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western...
It's a Meme, Tammy - Duckworth Accuses AI President Trump of 'Stolen Valor'
VIP
Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Mak...
So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime?...
LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour...
Keith Olbermann's Deranged Demand for JD Vance to Quit as VP: Good Luck...
Investor Moans About USA Global Image Tanked by Trump, Americans Roll Eyes: Cry...
The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Sending National Guard to Chicago is a Prelude to...
Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Abigail Spanberger’s campaign has been busted red-handed, cooking up a fake news page called the 'Commonwealth Courier' to spoon-feed propaganda to unsuspecting Virginians. With a slick logo and a 'media/news company' label, this little scheme—exposed by the Republican Party of Virginia on September 5, 2025—allegedly cost up to $104,600 to flood Facebook with 8 million impressions. Looks like Spanberger’s team thinks Virginians are too gullible to spot a campaign stunt dressed up as journalism—time to call the bluff!

Advertisement

The revelation has sparked calls for accountability, with some questioning whether Facebook will act against the deceptive page.

Could it be that Abi's internals are looking even worse than the 12 points she's lost in the last three months? All we can assume is yes, yes, they are. Otherwise, why would she create a fake news site to push her propaganda? Surely her ideas aren't THAT bad, right?

Because Democrats, especially in Virginia, have nothing real to offer.

Seriously, if they have to create a fake media site pushing their policies and ideas as real news on Virginians, how can anyone vote for or trust these people?

Recommended

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em
Sam J.
Advertisement

So damn dirty.

============================================================

Related:

Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Make Babies

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS POLITICO VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em
Sam J.
Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
It's a Meme, Tammy - Duckworth Accuses AI President Trump of 'Stolen Valor'
FuzzyChimp
Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us
Sam J.
LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN
Sam J.
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em Sam J.
Advertisement