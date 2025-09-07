Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet

Abigail Spanberger’s campaign has been busted red-handed, cooking up a fake news page called the 'Commonwealth Courier' to spoon-feed propaganda to unsuspecting Virginians. With a slick logo and a 'media/news company' label, this little scheme—exposed by the Republican Party of Virginia on September 5, 2025—allegedly cost up to $104,600 to flood Facebook with 8 million impressions. Looks like Spanberger’s team thinks Virginians are too gullible to spot a campaign stunt dressed up as journalism—time to call the bluff!

Advertisement

This is so dirty from @SpanbergerForVA … I thought there was no way they’d actually create a media outlet to front for their propaganda.



I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/m3NDzuaHfF — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 6, 2025

The revelation has sparked calls for accountability, with some questioning whether Facebook will act against the deceptive page.

Could it be that Abi's internals are looking even worse than the 12 points she's lost in the last three months? All we can assume is yes, yes, they are. Otherwise, why would she create a fake news site to push her propaganda? Surely her ideas aren't THAT bad, right?

Everything they do is shady! — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) September 6, 2025

Because Democrats, especially in Virginia, have nothing real to offer.

I've seen similar stuff like this before. Check their listed endorsements, and you'll realize many of them are fake. A lot of their "Educator Association" endorsements have websites that are mostly empty, and have donation links that take you to ActBlue. — Dave Hammond 🇺🇸 (@DaveHammon12948) September 6, 2025

Seriously, if they have to create a fake media site pushing their policies and ideas as real news on Virginians, how can anyone vote for or trust these people?

So damn dirty.

============================================================

Related:

Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Make Babies

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!