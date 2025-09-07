VIP
LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on September 07, 2025
Twitchy

Full disclosure, this editor wasn't 100% sure if she should actually write about Brian Krassenstein losing his shiznit over the past 24 hours because he's likely doing it for engagement (there are no greater and more annoying engagement farmers on X than Bri and his brother) BUT ... 24 hours of freaking out is fairly Twitchy-worthy. Seriously, how can we not mock this lil guy?

So, we decided to write about his posts without sharing them, so he doesn't get the engagement. Sure, it makes more work for us, but if it means we can rob Bri of those sweet clicks and taps, we're all about it. 

As Twitchy readers know, Vice President JD Vance was good enough to hand Bri his backside when he started screeching about war crimes ... 

Welp, even though we all know this likely created some big bucks for doofus 1, this interaction should go down in X history as one of the most significant mic drops EVER on the site.

And there are plenty of people taking screenshots and talking about his meltdown - it seems we're not the only ones avoiding giving ol' Bri any engagement moolah. Man, we love Conservative X.

Sam J.
Bri wants to testify against Vance for being mean to him on X? 

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He also wants him impeached:

Man, when the Democrats tried impeaching Trump twice for BS reasons, they really lowered the bar. 

Seems as if there's a post for everything.

Interestingly enough, we looked for people on X who felt some sympathy for Bri, and you know what? We're not seeing much.

Maybe the guy needs to get a clue. Heck, he should get two.

