LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Full disclosure, this editor wasn't 100% sure if she should actually write about Brian Krassenstein losing his shiznit over the past 24 hours because he's likely doing it for engagement (there are no greater and more annoying engagement farmers on X than Bri and his brother) BUT ... 24 hours of freaking out is fairly Twitchy-worthy. Seriously, how can we not mock this lil guy?

Advertisement

So, we decided to write about his posts without sharing them, so he doesn't get the engagement. Sure, it makes more work for us, but if it means we can rob Bri of those sweet clicks and taps, we're all about it.

As Twitchy readers know, Vice President JD Vance was good enough to hand Bri his backside when he started screeching about war crimes ...

Normally, I'd be against replying in any way to a Krassenstein post to deprive them of that sweet 𝕏 coin they desperately covet.

This is an exception. A beautiful one. pic.twitter.com/dTiB6LCKAV — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 6, 2025

Welp, even though we all know this likely created some big bucks for doofus 1, this interaction should go down in X history as one of the most significant mic drops EVER on the site.

And there are plenty of people taking screenshots and talking about his meltdown - it seems we're not the only ones avoiding giving ol' Bri any engagement moolah. Man, we love Conservative X.

I think this thread tells you everything you need to know about Brian Krassenstein and the way he chooses terr*rists over the American people.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/cjvN2MD3E3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 6, 2025

Hey @krassenstein NO ONE GIVES A S**T. pic.twitter.com/nFRiMtpKPm — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) September 7, 2025

Bri wants to testify against Vance for being mean to him on X?

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He also wants him impeached:

Brian Krassenstein is calling for JD Vance to be impeached because he hurt his widdle feelings pic.twitter.com/qKLydRj8Hk — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 6, 2025

Man, when the Democrats tried impeaching Trump twice for BS reasons, they really lowered the bar.

MAGA, stop falling for Democrats like Krassenstein’s fake outrage over the JD Vance post.



This is the same guy who got thousands of likes on his deranged post encouraging the assassination of foreign presidents, but now has a problem with neutralizing foreign narco cartel… pic.twitter.com/kghKpmkS6r — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 7, 2025

Seems as if there's a post for everything.

BRIAN KRASSENSTEIN: The Vice President of the United States just CURSED ME OUT for calling out his breaking of international law...I called him out saying, 'Un-aliving the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime.' His alarming… pic.twitter.com/GfAH8Ft3A8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

Interestingly enough, we looked for people on X who felt some sympathy for Bri, and you know what? We're not seeing much.

Advertisement

Maybe the guy needs to get a clue. Heck, he should get two.

============================================================

Related:

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!