Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT...
VIP
Too Bad IL Gov. Pritzker Didn't Direct His 'Message to Donald Trump' to...
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’...
VIP
Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account...
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the...
'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and...
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:51 PM on September 05, 2025
Meme

Corey DeAngelis is a one-man army declaring war on the teachers' unions ... and winning. Nobody has been a bigger or better proponent of school choice than DeAngelis, which is probably why the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America and Zohran Mamdana fangirl Diana Moreno threatened him.

Advertisement

Then, of course, she tried to delete the threat and run.

Someone really needs to tell her that posts on X are forever, even from crazy socialists.

DeAngelis with the receipts:

You are the company you keep, Zohran.

It wasn't enough for her to delete the post, she then locked down:

And remains locked.

Oh, she also locked down her Instagram ... heh.

Maybe don't threaten people? Just sayin'.

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Advertisement

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

============================================================

Related:

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails
Sam J.
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup
Doug P.
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE
Sam J.
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’ Jim Acosta
Warren Squire
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the Long-Dry ‘Hitler’ Well
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice Sam J.
Advertisement