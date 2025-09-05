Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Corey DeAngelis is a one-man army declaring war on the teachers' unions ... and winning. Nobody has been a bigger or better proponent of school choice than DeAngelis, which is probably why the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America and Zohran Mamdana fangirl Diana Moreno threatened him.

Then, of course, she tried to delete the threat and run.

Someone really needs to tell her that posts on X are forever, even from crazy socialists.

DeAngelis with the receipts:

BREAKING: Diana Moreno just deleted this post and blocked me.



She is a co-chair for the Democratic Socialists of America and is backing Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. pic.twitter.com/XiV9wxtyJv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 5, 2025

You are the company you keep, Zohran.

It wasn't enough for her to delete the post, she then locked down:

Diana Moreno just LOCKED HER ACCOUNT after deleting her post threatening me.



She is a co-chair for the Democratic Socialists of America and is backing Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. pic.twitter.com/CgxFXHZgNB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 5, 2025

And remains locked.

Oh, she also locked down her Instagram ... heh.

Diana Moreno just went PRIVATE on both IG and X after deleting her post threatening me. pic.twitter.com/PYEUxRQHQw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 5, 2025

Maybe don't threaten people? Just sayin'.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

