Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

OMG EVERYONE RUN! Pramila Jayapal is warning the Pacific Northwest of a HEAT WAVE over the next few days because of the evil CLIMATE CRISIS. DA DA DAAAA!

No, really. See for yourselves:

Forget that it's still summer, and yes, it gets warm everywhere in summer, but hey, CLIMATE CRISIS.

Kick-butt parody Hollaria Briden, Esq. with the tweet of the day:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

We especially love the little clapping emoji between words.

It seems others aren't quite as terrified as our favorite parody, Hollaria.

Or some insane Climate Commie ... 

But they're using red and orange to make things look hot, so that means it's hot!

MEEP.

Cuz besides abortion, it's all they've got.

Ding ding ding.

