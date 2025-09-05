Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE

OMG EVERYONE RUN! Pramila Jayapal is warning the Pacific Northwest of a HEAT WAVE over the next few days because of the evil CLIMATE CRISIS. DA DA DAAAA!

No, really. See for yourselves:

Advertisement

The PNW is getting hit with a dangerous heat wave this week, which will elevate fire risk and could be deadly.



We can’t ignore the climate crisis. We need to fight it aggressively. Otherwise, these heat waves will only continue to get worse.https://t.co/zFLzdChaJv — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 3, 2025

Forget that it's still summer, and yes, it gets warm everywhere in summer, but hey, CLIMATE CRISIS.

Kick-butt parody Hollaria Briden, Esq. with the tweet of the day:

THIS👏🏼IS👏🏼NOT👏🏼A👏🏼DRILL👏🏼



If you live in the Seattle area, TAKE SHELTER NOW!



And pray. https://t.co/LWnXFL6Z6Q pic.twitter.com/lpFGfol70L — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 5, 2025

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

We especially love the little clapping emoji between words.

It seems others aren't quite as terrified as our favorite parody, Hollaria.

My coming week in the Beautiful PNW.



I think I'll survive. And the forests should be okay as long as a leftist or homeless person doesn't set them on fire. pic.twitter.com/tNZLRaxtS8 — Uberminch (@uberminch) September 3, 2025

Or some insane Climate Commie ...

Stop manipulating the maps to look like everything is on fire. It’s not hot. — Jennifer Conway 🇺🇸 (@HeyJenConway) September 4, 2025

But they're using red and orange to make things look hot, so that means it's hot!

If 80 degrees is dangerous, how do you survive with your head up your 98.6 degree ass? — Dave Palmer (@waterwose) September 4, 2025

MEEP.

Why are far left extremists Democrats trying so hard to convince people that normal summer temperatures are now suddenly “dangerous”?



What are they up to? — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) September 3, 2025

Cuz besides abortion, it's all they've got.

Ding ding ding.

============================================================

Related:

Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!