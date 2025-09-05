James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’...
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must...
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender...
VIP
Beg to Differ: Governor JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Trump is Pleading with Him...
Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism...
Don Lemon Forgets His ‘Trans’ Etiquette and Addresses Congressman Dressed as a Woman...
Creepy Brit Doc Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Having His Legs Removed to...
VIP
Pink-Haired Douchebags in Masks Pull Down British Flags

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Newly declassified handwritten notes from former FBI Director James Comey have surfaced, offering a rare glimpse into the frantic debates within the Obama administration over alleged Russian interference. Posted by veteran journalist Catherine Herridge on X, the notes—dated October 5, 2016, and released under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—reveal a high-stakes discussion about whether to inform the American public or disrupt Russian efforts, just days before a joint DHS/DNI statement confirmed the meddling. 

Advertisement

The fact that they're handwritten somehow makes them seem ... we dunno ... more damning? Not to mention Comey has the handwriting of a serial killer. Thank goodness Herridge provides some 'footnotes':

Post continues:

Debated Course of Action.

Comey writes…

What is the goal?
•informing US people?
•disrupting Russians?

TIMING: October 7, 2016 

DHS/DNI Joint Statement Affirms Russian Meddling

"These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process."

Woof.

Seriously.

Recommended

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

*cough cough* ... again

But wait, there's more:

Post continues:

... the election?'

'I can't picture it so why threaten anything.'

"Aren't all serious options really off the table because we will not do anything AFTER the election...'

Context After 2016 Election, Declassified Intelligence Records Via @DNIGabbard Concluded "Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

So ... no collusion.

Huh.

Could be.

Or maybe he wanted to stay close so he could keep running Biden's administration. 

Advertisement

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

FBI JAMES COMEY RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)
Sam J.
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices
Grateful Calvin
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Doug P.
Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter
FuzzyChimp
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims Against Lisa Page
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement