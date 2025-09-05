BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

Newly declassified handwritten notes from former FBI Director James Comey have surfaced, offering a rare glimpse into the frantic debates within the Obama administration over alleged Russian interference. Posted by veteran journalist Catherine Herridge on X, the notes—dated October 5, 2016, and released under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—reveal a high-stakes discussion about whether to inform the American public or disrupt Russian efforts, just days before a joint DHS/DNI statement confirmed the meddling.

The fact that they're handwritten somehow makes them seem ... we dunno ... more damning? Not to mention Comey has the handwriting of a serial killer. Thank goodness Herridge provides some 'footnotes':

Exclusive @Comey Handwritten Notes

2016 'Election Update'



Declassified via @FBI @FBIDirectorKash



Comey Notes October 5, 2016 Reveal Outgoing Obama Administration Embraced Narrative That Russian Election Meddling Would Impact Outcome 2016 Election.



Debated Course of Action.… pic.twitter.com/SVlTHRWpZU — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

Debated Course of Action. Comey writes… What is the goal?

•informing US people?

•disrupting Russians? TIMING: October 7, 2016 DHS/DNI Joint Statement Affirms Russian Meddling "These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process."

Woof.

Seriously.

This stood out to me… pic.twitter.com/RZ8aA7CqkB — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 🇺🇸☝🏼 (@HarleyMonster) September 4, 2025

The Fix Was In Before the Fix Was In

This reads like a recipe from hell.



Stunning to read these notes with participants including Susan Rice noted as "SR"

So much for "by the book"

Well done @C__Herridge — Pamela Browne (@browne_pamela) September 4, 2025

*cough cough*

Why does the FBI need to "bake" anything into the public?

That sounds like a crime to me. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) September 4, 2025

*cough cough* ... again

But wait, there's more:

Exclusive @Comey Handwritten Notes Reveal Obama Administration Embraced Russia Narrative + Internal Debates Course of Action



Declassified via @FBIDirectorKash



October 2016 ‘Election Update’



October 2016 'Election Update'

'What are the circumstances in which we can imagine taking action AFTER the… https://t.co/hpmsahDsGv pic.twitter.com/ppOblHfIxg — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... the election?' 'I can't picture it so why threaten anything.' "Aren't all serious options really off the table because we will not do anything AFTER the election...' Context After 2016 Election, Declassified Intelligence Records Via @DNIGabbard Concluded "Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

So ... no collusion.

Huh.

There is a reason Obama kept a Washington DC residence. Despite overwhelming evidence of many crimes, 95% Democrat jury pool won’t convict. — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) September 4, 2025

Could be.

Or maybe he wanted to stay close so he could keep running Biden's administration.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

============================================================

