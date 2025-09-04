Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Abigail Spanberger is doing her best to con Virginians into thinking she is a moderate candidate who is willing to work bipartisanly with Republicans because she knows the last time Democrats ran on what they really believe in back in 2021, they lost. She doesn't want to talk about parents, or trans kids, or bathrooms, or racism, or defunding the police ... no no no, she's laser-focused on making sure nobody realizes who and what she really is.

Virginia Democrats have been doing their best to hide certain videos of a particular candidate running alongside Spanberger because she serves as a reminder of who they are.

And what they would really do to Virginia if given the opportunity.

Luckily, Townhall put together a thread of these videos that we can share with all of our readers, some of whom are in Virginia. If you are not in Virginia but have friends and family there, please pass this along to them.

In the meantime, take a look at what they've been hiding ... 

Virginians who live in Hashmi's district know this.

They also know she lied about her permanent residence, but that's another story.

Keep going.

This literally cost McAuliffe the election.

Hashmi is still pushing it.

Gosh, this doesn't sound very moderate, right?

Democrats hate parents. They hate anyone who stands in their way when it comes to indoctrinating children.

Never forget this.

How can anyone vote for this woman? How can anyone vote for Democrats?!

There's a reason they're all hiding from debates here in Virginia.

Racist dog whistles.

They've learned NOTHING.

Vote accordingly, Virginia.

