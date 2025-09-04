Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

Abigail Spanberger is doing her best to con Virginians into thinking she is a moderate candidate who is willing to work bipartisanly with Republicans because she knows the last time Democrats ran on what they really believe in back in 2021, they lost. She doesn't want to talk about parents, or trans kids, or bathrooms, or racism, or defunding the police ... no no no, she's laser-focused on making sure nobody realizes who and what she really is.

Virginia Democrats have been doing their best to hide certain videos of a particular candidate running alongside Spanberger because she serves as a reminder of who they are.

And what they would really do to Virginia if given the opportunity.

Luckily, Townhall put together a thread of these videos that we can share with all of our readers, some of whom are in Virginia. If you are not in Virginia but have friends and family there, please pass this along to them.

In the meantime, take a look at what they've been hiding ...

🚨Virginia Democrats are hiding a poison pill that could SINK Abigail Spanberger's Democrat ticket .



The Democrat candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Ghazala Hashmi, is WAY more radical than Virginians can stomach.



If these receipts get out, it could change the ENTIRE race.



👇 pic.twitter.com/MmEqLXPPPH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

Virginians who live in Hashmi's district know this.

They also know she lied about her permanent residence, but that's another story.

Keep going.

"I'm concerned about this 'subset of parents' who think that they can legislate what children are reading."



She's particularly concerned that parents don't want their kids reading books from "LGBTQ authors."



Virginians ALREADY rejected this insanity from Terry McAuliffe. pic.twitter.com/ZHEeRf0c9C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

This literally cost McAuliffe the election.

Hashmi is still pushing it.

Gosh, this doesn't sound very moderate, right?

"The use of the phrase 'DEI' is simply another coded language for racism, for misogyny."



If you're AT ALL concerned — like the majority of Americans — with outrageous woke identity politics, Ghazala Hashmi think you're a RACIST and a MISOGYNIST. pic.twitter.com/0wB7g4iyNG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

Democrats hate parents. They hate anyone who stands in their way when it comes to indoctrinating children.

Never forget this.

This one is DAMNING.



A professor blatantly suggests that "the majority of voters in Virginia are racist."



Ghazala Hashmi AGREES: "It's very disturbing...racism is...so much a part of the society!" pic.twitter.com/HkI8ag3cAP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

How can anyone vote for this woman? How can anyone vote for Democrats?!

There's a reason they're all hiding from debates here in Virginia.

"These culture wars are a distraction. They're also racist dog whistles..."



Are you a normal person who doesn't want men in women's spaces?



Congratulations! Caring about those "culture war" issues makes you a racist as well, per Ghazala Hashmi. pic.twitter.com/2HjZu2BXua — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

Racist dog whistles.

They've learned NOTHING.

Vote accordingly, Virginia.

