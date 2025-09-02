Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on September 02, 2025
AngieArtist

After listening to JB Pritzker and that lunatic mayor from Chicago insist crime is DOWN in Chicago for the past month, the city experienced one of its most violent and bloodiest weekends over Labor Day in a long, long time. You'd think even CNN would have to comment on these sorts of numbers, considering how shockingly bad they are ... and they did.

Sort of.

This is the sort of reporting we've come to expect from the people who thought it was clever to use apples and bananas as a marketing campaign.

Watch this:

BUT ... 

REALLY?!

BUT?!

No, there is no but. Not even a single but. She should have stopped after the word WEEKEND. 

Say it with us. Ready? YOU DON'T HATE THE MEDIA ENOUGH.

We should get a tattoo of that at this point.

Crazy times we're living in, folks.

It's easy when the pay is right.

Or, in her case, the agenda.

HAAAAAAA. We see what he did here.

It IS the Democrat way.

============================================================

============================================================

