CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch

After listening to JB Pritzker and that lunatic mayor from Chicago insist crime is DOWN in Chicago for the past month, the city experienced one of its most violent and bloodiest weekends over Labor Day in a long, long time. You'd think even CNN would have to comment on these sorts of numbers, considering how shockingly bad they are ... and they did.

Sort of.

This is the sort of reporting we've come to expect from the people who thought it was clever to use apples and bananas as a marketing campaign.

Watch this:

🚨CNN's Brianna Keilar downplays a BLOODY Labor Day Weekend:



"Chicago did experience a particularly brutal Labor Day Weekend...but across the board, crime is still down!" pic.twitter.com/CcvO2uTaVE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

BUT ...

REALLY?!

BUT?!

No, there is no but. Not even a single but. She should have stopped after the word WEEKEND.

Say it with us. Ready? YOU DON'T HATE THE MEDIA ENOUGH.

We should get a tattoo of that at this point.

Yeah only 54 people were murdered instead of 55. What a dumbass.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 2, 2025

Crazy times we're living in, folks.

How does she say this with a straight face. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/EkUjzJNipz — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) September 2, 2025

It's easy when the pay is right.

Or, in her case, the agenda.

Sounds like a “mostly peaceful” weekend. 😝 — Paul Knight 🇺🇸 (@Gaga_In_Fla) September 2, 2025

HAAAAAAA. We see what he did here.

Disgusting these people rather play politics with people than to save them … they don’t care about the American citizens only illegals and they don’t care about “ Black People “ only their votes — Chuckyfamous! (@Nem_Famous) September 2, 2025

It IS the Democrat way.

