UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says He's Proud of the Flag as Long...
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on September 02, 2025
Meme

We're kicking ourselves for not catching this post from the brilliant Asra Nomani right after the racist incident at a rally against Winsome Earle-Sears nearly two weeks ago. Luckily, as we watch the Left pretend it never happened (Spanberger has lost zero ground with her party since the unhinged Leftist held up the Jim Crow sign, which is CRAZY), Nomani's post on who these racist activists really are is still absolutely relevant.

And something we all should be sharing far and wide because, as Nomani says, Virginia (especially Northern Virginia) is Ground Zero for the Woke Army's war on America. If we can't defeat them there we may not be able to stop them at all.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... from tonight’s Arlington School Board meeting: shoulder-length brown hair, waving a trans flag, supporting a biological man’s right to enter the girls’ bathroom and opposing Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears efforts to protect the civil rights of girls. You can see her face at the end. Vanessa Hall’s presence illustrates how Democratic political operatives are using Northern Virginia schools — and children — as a battlefield for their “resistance” to Donald Trump. 

Since 2020, Vanessa and her Dem allies have harassed and demonized Asian immigrant parents fighting the Dem school board’s removal of merit admissions to America’s once-no. 1 high school. @garrytan— they work with the Dem activists in San Francisco to destroy math and Lowell HS. She spread lies about Suparna Dutta, a Hindu mom from India, leading to calling Suparna a white supremacist. They are hateful to minorities they can’t control. In early 2025, Vanessa and the local Dems turned out to destroy Elon Musk, Donald Trump in #HandsOff#TeslaTakedown paid protests. @DataRepublican Vanessa Hall is part of the Democratic Party machine we’ve documented against @elonmusk@realDonaldTrump masquerading as “grassroots.”

Now, Vanessa Hall is there alongside the Dem woman who waved the sign: “HEY WINSOME, IF TRANS CAN'T SHARE YOUR BATHROOM THEN BLACKS CAN'T SHARE MY WATER FOUNTAIN.”

I’ve been saying it for 5 years: Vanessa and these Dem activists are emblematic of the “massive resistance' by Virginia Democrats in the 1950s, fighting then the civil rights laws that demanded integration in schools. Now, they fight the civil rights of girls.

They have again revealed their racism and bigotry. This is a local story that reveals the dirty tricks of Dems to keep a stranglehold on communities, like Northern Virginia, where they control school boards and local governance with a 2:1 split with Republicans among voters. By their own definitions, this would be a political hegemony and tyranny.

Northern Virginia is ground zero in the Woke Army’s war on America.

See?

There's more:

And yet, they say nothing and not only allow it, but still vote for the same party these insanely dangerous whack-jobs support.

Crazy.

You hear that, America? Virginians need your help RIGHT NOW to fight because we're not only up against the Democrat machine, we are up against crazy Leftists all across this country who know that as Virginia goes, so goes the country.

