Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read

We're kicking ourselves for not catching this post from the brilliant Asra Nomani right after the racist incident at a rally against Winsome Earle-Sears nearly two weeks ago. Luckily, as we watch the Left pretend it never happened (Spanberger has lost zero ground with her party since the unhinged Leftist held up the Jim Crow sign, which is CRAZY), Nomani's post on who these racist activists really are is still absolutely relevant.

Advertisement

And something we all should be sharing far and wide because, as Nomani says, Virginia (especially Northern Virginia) is Ground Zero for the Woke Army's war on America. If we can't defeat them there we may not be able to stop them at all.

Take a look:

👀 Remember Vanessa Hall @v_theclash, the @FairfaxDems political operative who smacked me as I filmed her at anti-Tesla protests in Tysons, VA, where Dem activists also harangued me for being an immigrant from India?



👀 Wait for it…Here she is in @TheBirdWords video from… https://t.co/nUzO0AlmVb pic.twitter.com/6GCR7Me7jr — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Post continues:

... from tonight’s Arlington School Board meeting: shoulder-length brown hair, waving a trans flag, supporting a biological man’s right to enter the girls’ bathroom and opposing Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears efforts to protect the civil rights of girls. You can see her face at the end. Vanessa Hall’s presence illustrates how Democratic political operatives are using Northern Virginia schools — and children — as a battlefield for their “resistance” to Donald Trump. Since 2020, Vanessa and her Dem allies have harassed and demonized Asian immigrant parents fighting the Dem school board’s removal of merit admissions to America’s once-no. 1 high school. @garrytan— they work with the Dem activists in San Francisco to destroy math and Lowell HS. She spread lies about Suparna Dutta, a Hindu mom from India, leading to calling Suparna a white supremacist. They are hateful to minorities they can’t control. In early 2025, Vanessa and the local Dems turned out to destroy Elon Musk, Donald Trump in #HandsOff#TeslaTakedown paid protests. @DataRepublican Vanessa Hall is part of the Democratic Party machine we’ve documented against @elonmusk@realDonaldTrump masquerading as “grassroots.” Now, Vanessa Hall is there alongside the Dem woman who waved the sign: “HEY WINSOME, IF TRANS CAN'T SHARE YOUR BATHROOM THEN BLACKS CAN'T SHARE MY WATER FOUNTAIN.” I’ve been saying it for 5 years: Vanessa and these Dem activists are emblematic of the “massive resistance' by Virginia Democrats in the 1950s, fighting then the civil rights laws that demanded integration in schools. Now, they fight the civil rights of girls. They have again revealed their racism and bigotry. This is a local story that reveals the dirty tricks of Dems to keep a stranglehold on communities, like Northern Virginia, where they control school boards and local governance with a 2:1 split with Republicans among voters. By their own definitions, this would be a political hegemony and tyranny. Northern Virginia is ground zero in the Woke Army’s war on America.

See?

There's more:

Fairfax County school board lobbyist Vanessa Hall @v_theclash (right) is the embodiment of the racist, unhinged “Karen culture” that even some Democrats now recognize is a throwback to Jim Crow bigotry. Asian families in Northern Virginia know her for her hate of their children. pic.twitter.com/N3BDF4UsMx — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 23, 2025

And yet, they say nothing and not only allow it, but still vote for the same party these insanely dangerous whack-jobs support.

Crazy.

100%. When we moved back to NoVa in 2018 after being in CA for years, I noticed that it was much more progressive/Marxist than where we were in CA. It was shocking. It truly is ground zero…and they’re all there to affect the laws being crafted in DC. — Amy Haywood (@AmyJHaywood) August 23, 2025

You hear that, America? Virginians need your help RIGHT NOW to fight because we're not only up against the Democrat machine, we are up against crazy Leftists all across this country who know that as Virginia goes, so goes the country.

============================================================

Related:

Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean Cain and WOW, That Was Dumb

Advertisement

Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH

'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In Death (Watch)

Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots

'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.