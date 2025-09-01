'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

We present the following thread on Donna Brazile from Twitchy favorite, @DataRepublican.

This one's a doozy.

🧵 THREAD: Donna Brazile: More than a campaign operative.



Today, President Trump posted a TruthSocial post asking why Donna Brazile is still around on ABC. The answer is simple: she is a part of the Deep State, serving on the National Democratic Institute (NDI).



Her timeline… pic.twitter.com/ETNN92Yttm — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Post continues:

... spans multiple Presidents, runs from the King Holiday campaign of the early 80s to the State Department’s Fulbright Board. She's one of the clearest case studies of how U.S. partisan politics, media narratives, and public diplomacy interlock to form a machinery of influence. As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

This is gonna be fun.

Grab yer corn.

Brazile is a board member of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), which is the Democratic wing of National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which was formed in the Reagan years to replace a discredited and weakened CIA. pic.twitter.com/ProAeqLPUp — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Read that again.

Yup.

Brazile started politics in her teens, volunteering for the 1976 and 1980 campaigns of Jimmy Carter. She graduated Louisiana State University in 1981. Right after, she became a lobbyist for the National Student Education Fund. pic.twitter.com/OPNJU3ifZC — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Started young.

If anyone wants to do a deep dive, go drop by at the Louisiana State University archives -- she's got 32 boxes of material. pic.twitter.com/jTuY7GfRAW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Thirty-two boxes.

Wow.

Her political leadership skills were recognized early on. Already in 1983, just two years after graduating college, she became the national director of the 20th Anniversary March on Washington and was instrumental in getting MLK Jr. recognized as a national holiday. She stood in… pic.twitter.com/ieXvusgmoc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Post continues:

... the Rose Garden as Reagan signed the bill (not in the picture below).

Wow, she has been around a LOOONG TIME.

She organized Jesse Jackson's first bid for Presidency in 1984 and later that year would also help out with the Mondale campaign. pic.twitter.com/VavLnFi3uE — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

That explains a lot.

As an aside -- this seems to be a recurring pattern in both Democratic and foreign policy circles -- young people are put in leadership positions quickly. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Young people are easy to control and manipulate.

She became national field director for Dick Gephardt in 1988, the first African-American woman to hold such a role. Sometime in the mid 1980s, she served as Executive Director of National Political Congress of Black Women (NPCBW), later renamed National Congress of Black Women. pic.twitter.com/0uAPmW7Ecz — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Not THERE'S a blast from the past. Yikes.

She went onto becoming the deputy field director for Dukakis that year. But she got frustrated with Dukakis' unwillingness to engage in smear tactics, and got fired. pic.twitter.com/LFzlgutIzf — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Dukakis. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Brazile was featured in a 1989 article about how protests and demonstrations were being increasingly funded by big money. She was the coordinator for a massive Housing Now! march for homelessness. pic.twitter.com/d19DpMQxpy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

We're seeing another pattern.

In the 1990s, Brazile helped elect Eleanor Holmes Norton as DC's Congressional delegate. She served as chief of staff and press secretary to Norton. pic.twitter.com/zE4dojkOYB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Over the years, Brazile held multiple roles at the DNC. She played a role in disqualifying the delegates from Florida and Michigan in 2008 from being seated in 2008, saying "We need to send a message that you can't defy the rules." pic.twitter.com/4eZX4OvFMf — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

She was Gore's national political director, which sent her star skyrocketing. She became program head for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and then had a prestigious fellowship with Harvard University's Institute of Politics. pic.twitter.com/FdeykHrLdL — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Gore. That reads.

She began her TV circuit around then, being a part of the "Best Political Team on Television" on CNN during the 2008 cycle. She wrote commentary on CNN's website as well. pic.twitter.com/fyYU1kkDMu — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

When CNN really started going downhill.

Oddly enough, she also joined Fox News... pic.twitter.com/u3eN1iIdfz — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

'Fair and balanced.'

Brazile served as the acting chair of the Democratic National Committee from July 2016 to February 2017, during Hillary's campaign. She admits the DNC had rigged the primary for Hillary and against Sanders, having found an agreement wherein Hillary's campaign paid off the DNC… pic.twitter.com/74FnLEPoBz — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Aww, yes. Her 'Hillary' years.

Brazile threw Obama and Debbie Wasserman Schultz under the bus for allowing the arrangement to happen. Of course, she herself was an innocent bystander all this even as acting chair during Hillary's campaign. pic.twitter.com/m8uOUug5eV — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

We remember that!

Among MAGA, Brazile of course is best known for having leaked debate questions to the Clinton campaign.



There's an oft-circulated quote from Hillary to Brazile, along the lines of "If that fuckin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses! You better fix this shit!" --… pic.twitter.com/oYWogfCI1b — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

Sheesh.

So, in conclusion: Brazile isn't fired from ABC News because she has been born and bred since college to be an integral part of Deep State machinations.



Her career spans multiple Presidential candidates, she has many NGOs to her credit, she lectures at many universities, she… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 1, 2025

One-woman Deep State army. That truly sums Donna up.

