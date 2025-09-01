Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Trump’s Deploying National Guard and ICE to Disrupt...
Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to...
Lying Liar Cenk Uygur's Fairy Tale Flop: Spinning Lies About Jewish-Muslim Bliss Before...
The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE...
VIP
The Left's Disdain for Red America
Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K....
Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear'...
Autistic Child Rescued From Precarious Perch by a Park Guest at Hershey Park...
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID
This Explains the Wealth and the Antisemitism: Qatar Bankrolled Mamdani Mama's Film Career...
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer...

'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:56 AM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

We present the following thread on Donna Brazile from Twitchy favorite, @DataRepublican. 

This one's a doozy.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... spans multiple Presidents, runs from the King Holiday campaign of the early 80s to the State Department’s Fulbright Board.

She's one of the clearest case studies of how U.S. partisan politics, media narratives, and public diplomacy interlock to form a machinery of influence.

As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

This is gonna be fun.

Grab yer corn.

Read that again.

Yup.

Started young.

Thirty-two boxes.

Wow.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Post continues:

... the Rose Garden as Reagan signed the bill (not in the picture below).

Wow, she has been around a LOOONG TIME.

That explains a lot.

Young people are easy to control and manipulate.

Not THERE'S a blast from the past. Yikes.

Dukakis. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Advertisement

We're seeing another pattern.

Gore. That reads.

When CNN really started going downhill.

'Fair and balanced.'

Advertisement

Aww, yes. Her 'Hillary' years.

We remember that!

Sheesh.

One-woman Deep State army. That truly sums Donna up.

============================================================

Related:

Stephen Miller Gives MASTER Class In Destroying Media Answering Question About Deporting Illegal 'MD Dad'

She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)

Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden

Advertisement

Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters

Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies
Sam J.
Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of Public Streets
Warren Squire
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia
Amy Curtis
The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE About Zohran Mamdani's Socialism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement