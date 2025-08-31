VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again

Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

You'd think these giant corporations would have learned by now that playing politics is never a good idea.

Netflix must have missed that memo.

Look at this insanity:

Advertisement

From Politico:

Netflix co-founder and Democratic megadonor Reed Hastings has given $2 million to help California redraw its House maps in the latest indication of the campaign’s outsize stakes.

Hastings is a stalwart supporter of Democratic causes and an ally of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has championed the push to counter Texas’ GOP gerrymander with a new map designed to oust California Republicans. He also spent $3 million to help Newsom beat back a recall attempt in 2021.

No wonder Netflix sucks so much.

Their original content has really been crap for a long time.

Advertisement

And don't pay them to help authoritarians rob people of their voices in California.

============================================================

============================================================

