Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters

You'd think these giant corporations would have learned by now that playing politics is never a good idea.

Netflix must have missed that memo.

Look at this insanity:

🚨NEW: Reed Hastings, the co-founder and chairman of Netflix, has donated $2 million to back Gavin Newsom's redistricting campaign in California.



RETWEET to thank @ReedHastings for standing up for our democracy! pic.twitter.com/nFyeLYhUwt — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 29, 2025

From Politico:

Netflix co-founder and Democratic megadonor Reed Hastings has given $2 million to help California redraw its House maps in the latest indication of the campaign’s outsize stakes. Hastings is a stalwart supporter of Democratic causes and an ally of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has championed the push to counter Texas’ GOP gerrymander with a new map designed to oust California Republicans. He also spent $3 million to help Newsom beat back a recall attempt in 2021.

No wonder Netflix sucks so much.

Geez I wonder why Netflix is full of unwatchable woke wankery 🤔@reedhastings https://t.co/5cQZL7gXtS — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 30, 2025

Their original content has really been crap for a long time.

America: Stop supporting companies that hate you. https://t.co/2DS5RtGfcF — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 30, 2025

Will Americans respond in canceling Netflix? I canceled my subscription long ago. https://t.co/6VfBc684JC — Pico (@TXHotSalsa) August 31, 2025

Netflix has gone downhill. Rarely anything worth watching. This makes canceling that much easier. https://t.co/1yvTk0MoQh — My Dog Blaze (@DetroitFireKing) August 31, 2025

Cancel Netflix. Dont pay them. Dont watch their woke trash programming https://t.co/R83QCjHGLP — Tim McMichael (@tim3po) August 31, 2025

And don't pay them to help authoritarians rob people of their voices in California.

