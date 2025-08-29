EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of Bullets 'Scattered on His Street'

We have no idea who Alan Levinovitz is, but APPARENTLY, there are beautiful, unused bullets scattered all around his neighborhood.

Maybe he has bullet trees where he lives, and they fall to the ground when they're ripe? OR MAYBE the Bullet Fairy lives there.

Either way, his pic and post have gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons.

Walking down my block and found bullets scattered on the street.



Gun culture in America is ridiculous. For most gun owners, guns serve the same purpose as New Age crystals or nutritional supplements: Empowering charms to make you feel safe.



But unlike crystals, they kill. pic.twitter.com/sfqeKFMtBi — Alan Levinovitz (@AlanLevinovitz) August 28, 2025

Bro.

Dude.

C'mon.

Can someone tell me where this magical, free ammo town is? https://t.co/wWQMs4RB5y — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) August 29, 2025

Seriously.

Walking down my block and found this bullet on the street.



Gun culture in America is ridiculous. For most gun owners, guns serve the same purpose as New Age crystals or nutritional supplements: Empowering charms to make you feel safe.



But unlike crystals, they kill. https://t.co/i3ByOBFFnT pic.twitter.com/tSR2v2GuGw — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) August 29, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Where is this neighborhood with all the free ammo laying around? Asking for myself, not a friend. https://t.co/3Ddx5WyvJK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2025

Yeah, we're asking for a friend as well.

Walking around my pasture and found bullets neatly stacked in my magazine.



Gun culture is American culture. Don’t like it, there are plenty of one-way international flights. https://t.co/K2zkDomNfH pic.twitter.com/BIo42z7hCU — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) August 29, 2025

Yes, I’m sure you magically found a bunch of pristine, unused 9mm rounds just lying on the street. https://t.co/fiVAx2MkIi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 28, 2025

Totally legit.

Walking down my block and found a box of ammo on the street, which is great because it was full of @FenixAmmunition 9mm and that’s what I shoot.

What an awesome country! https://t.co/wwrnAI2SXx pic.twitter.com/vhBpP5irWM — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) August 28, 2025

God bless AMERICA!

“And then, one of the bullets said “This is MAGA country! I was so scared I dropped my cheese danish!” https://t.co/PWLzK4nDhZ pic.twitter.com/kVmStf3H0d — Dick Bertram (@Dastardlyb247) August 28, 2025

Yum. Cheese danish sounds delicious.

Walking down my block and found bullets scattered on the street.



Gun culture in America is ridiculous. For most gun owners, guns serve the same purpose as New Age crystals or nutritional supplements: Empowering charms to make you feel safe.



But unlike crystals, they kill. https://t.co/zkZUgPbsPc pic.twitter.com/1HgD9UZHtD — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 29, 2025

We see what he did here. We're just disappointed because he didn't say 'guy owners.'

If you know, you know.

I don’t necessarily think Alan is lying but I do want to go to his neighborhood and pick up all the free ammo lying on the ground like a video game. https://t.co/AJO4vTYKU4 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 28, 2025

Sounds like a lot of us want to visit Alan's magical neighborhood, where unused bullets are just scattered all over the streets.

Lucky guy.

