EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of Bullets 'Scattered on His Street'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on August 29, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

We have no idea who Alan Levinovitz is, but APPARENTLY, there are beautiful, unused bullets scattered all around his neighborhood. 

Maybe he has bullet trees where he lives, and they fall to the ground when they're ripe? OR MAYBE the Bullet Fairy lives there.

Either way, his pic and post have gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons.

Bro.

Dude.

C'mon.

Seriously.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Yeah, we're asking for a friend as well.

Totally legit.

God bless AMERICA!

Yum. Cheese danish sounds delicious.

We see what he did here. We're just disappointed because he didn't say 'guy owners.' 

If you know, you know.

Sounds like a lot of us want to visit Alan's magical neighborhood, where unused bullets are just scattered all over the streets.

Lucky guy.

