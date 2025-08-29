Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND OUT Part of FAFO and HOOBOY

Lisa Cook is in trouble.

She tried to play dumb, but that didn't seem to work, especially since there's now another criminal referral against her for mortgage fraud. You know, it's never a good thing when your options are guilt or too dumb to know better ...

And to think that this woman is somehow connected to finance. That's crazy.

Another whopper dropped:

🚨 BREAKING: FHFA Director Bill Pulte has filed ANOTHER CRIMINAL REFERRAL against Democrat Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud on a 3rd property, and misrepresentations about her properties to the U.S. government while serving on the Fed Board.



Holy crap. Bill… pic.twitter.com/KPzCzJWRUD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2025

Post continues:

... Bill Pulte is leaving no stone unturned.“These inconsistencies appear Cook made additional, multiple false representations, including to the U.S. Government, regarding the status of her mortgages and properties.”Lisa Cook is losing the battle. She should step aside and let President Trump’s firing take effect.

*popcorn*

It’s FAFO time for Lisa Cook. pic.twitter.com/8EoKko0rNF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2025

It certainly appears that way.

Looks like Cook got a 2.5% loan in 2021 when the rest of us were getting 3%-3.85%https://t.co/XqFpXW6SQy — FREEDOM2025Jams@buildamericaup (@Jamsbuildameri1) August 29, 2025

Because of course, she did.

Even if she quits, don't relent.



We want jail time and perp walks — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) August 29, 2025

How many abodes did USAID fund for this lady?? Three and counting? — Uniparty Bad (@UnipartyBad) August 29, 2025

This is an interesting point, how all of this seems to be coming out after DOGE took USAID apart. Almost as if we were funding Democrats ... ahem.

We shall see.

