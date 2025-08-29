Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST...
Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND OUT Part of FAFO and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Lisa Cook is in trouble.

She tried to play dumb, but that didn't seem to work, especially since there's now another criminal referral against her for mortgage fraud. You know, it's never a good thing when your options are guilt or too dumb to know better ...

And to think that this woman is somehow connected to finance. That's crazy.

Another whopper dropped:

Post continues: 

... Bill Pulte is leaving no stone unturned.“These inconsistencies appear Cook made additional, multiple false representations, including to the U.S. Government, regarding the status of her mortgages and properties.”Lisa Cook is losing the battle. She should step aside and let President Trump’s firing take effect.

*popcorn*

It certainly appears that way.

Because of course, she did.

This is an interesting point, how all of this seems to be coming out after DOGE took USAID apart. Almost as if we were funding Democrats ... ahem.

We shall see.

