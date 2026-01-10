Fanning the Flames: AOC Lies That JD Vance Supports ICE Agents Assassinating Americans in the Streets

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees the flames in Minneapolis being fueled by the incendiary fake ICE shooting narrative being spread by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. AOC refuses to accept the video evidence that shows a pro-illegal activist trying to mow down an ICE agent with her SUV, causing him to shoot her in self-defense. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez opted to double down on her party's obliterated false narrative and accuse Vice President JD Vance of supporting ICE agents assassinating American citizens in our nation’s streets.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

AOC heaps fuel on the fire, accuses @JDVance of believing "American people should be assass*nated in the street."



The facts be damned. Democrats want the temperature white hot. pic.twitter.com/TJpK2QKoV2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

I am sorry but this woman is a self-serving moron. — [email protected] (@djclearycomcas1) January 10, 2026

Correct. You’ll get no argument from us.

Posters are concluding that no amount of video evidence will sway Democrats; they’re committed to the false narrative they've been spreading.

How many angles and speeds do they need?



I refuse to believe it’s blindness.

It’s 100% calculated dishonesty. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 9, 2026

And they know that. There is no amount of video proof that will stop them, because they don’t care about that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

They will do whatever causes the most chaos and ultimately delivers them the power they crave.

Ocasio-Cortez is intentionally fueling an already volatile situation.

This is incendiary language. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 9, 2026

Sounds like libel. Not sure if actionable, but certainly doesn't help, especially when she's throwing a full chum bucket to the sharks here.



The real problem here is that there is no one on their side to step up and denounce this dangerous rhetoric. Because they all agree. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) January 9, 2026

And not one “media” person will denounce this either, while they accuse the admin of “ramping up the rhetoric" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

When an ICE agent is inevitably killed due to this, will they finally condemn the violence these "legal observers" are perpetrating? I doubt it, although they should. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 9, 2026

The left would cheer. They’d be cheering now if the agent had been k*lled or injured — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

Democrats want Americans killed on both sides. Any deaths will be spun to favor whatever fake narratives they’re pushing.

The reason it feels like Democrats crave violence is that they do. Commenters see it.

They love violence — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) January 10, 2026

They can’t get enough. They want more. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

The more the better for Democrats.

Posters say Democrats are ramping up their rhetoric and violence because they have nothing else to offer.

When they are not in power, they use this type of rhetoric to cause chaos. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) January 9, 2026

They NEED a Civil War before the midterms...



They've got nothing else to run on — Beau (@Capacitor1776) January 9, 2026

How many more cops and agitators are AOC and her Democrat minions going to cause to be shot? — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) January 9, 2026

They just don't care how many people get hurt. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 9, 2026

They do not. They’re encouraging it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

Democrats' main goal is to keep all illegal aliens in America, and they're willing to sacrifice the lives of Americans on both sides to make this a reality.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

