Why Is the Western Legacy Media Ignoring Iran? A Rhetorical Question
Terrifying Road Risk: Over Half of North Carolina's Immigrant Trucker Licenses Ruled Illeg...
Democrats' New Low: Doctored Clip Turns Violent Car Attack on ICE Officer into...
Shouting F-Bombs at ICE Didn't Work: Minneapolis Gets 1,000 Extra Border Patrol as...
Jesus Loves Them, But Someone Needs to Arrest These Insane Women Impeding ICE
Nebraska State Senator Says She 'Didn't Look' While Tearing Down Founders' Portraits –...
Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts...
Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere wi...
Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promi...
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ......
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHA...
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Shooting Video From ICE Officer's Perspective That Sinks Dem/Media...

Fanning the Flames: AOC Lies That JD Vance Supports ICE Agents Assassinating Americans in the Streets

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:52 AM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees the flames in Minneapolis being fueled by the incendiary fake ICE shooting narrative being spread by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. AOC refuses to accept the video evidence that shows a pro-illegal activist trying to mow down an ICE agent with her SUV, causing him to shoot her in self-defense. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez opted to double down on her party's obliterated false narrative and accuse Vice President JD Vance of supporting ICE agents assassinating American citizens in our nation’s streets.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Correct. You’ll get no argument from us.

Posters are concluding that no amount of video evidence will sway Democrats; they’re committed to the false narrative they've been spreading.

They will do whatever causes the most chaos and ultimately delivers them the power they crave.

Ocasio-Cortez is intentionally fueling an already volatile situation.

Democrats want Americans killed on both sides. Any deaths will be spun to favor whatever fake narratives they’re pushing.

The reason it feels like Democrats crave violence is that they do. Commenters see it.

The more the better for Democrats.

Posters say Democrats are ramping up their rhetoric and violence because they have nothing else to offer.

Advertisement

Democrats' main goal is to keep all illegal aliens in America, and they're willing to sacrifice the lives of Americans on both sides to make this a reality.

