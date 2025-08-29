Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND...
Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST Freakin' Post on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

You guys, Democrats are really unhappy with Trump.

All of them.

No, really. Every single one.

Well, at least every single one of them who took this Gallup poll:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, our sides. Wow. 

*snort*

Same, bro. Same.

And they all want to blame Trump, but ultimately, they did this to themselves. 'Fortifying' the election in 2020, locking down schools, destroying small businesses, calling half the country domestic terrorists, creating crazy inflation, funding wars, forcing mentally ill men into girls' bathrooms, opening the border ... everything they have done in the last decade has been BAD. 

So the fact that they're unhappy now that things are good speaks volumes.

