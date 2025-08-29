Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST Freakin' Post on X

You guys, Democrats are really unhappy with Trump.

All of them.

No, really. Every single one.

Well, at least every single one of them who took this Gallup poll:

Gallup: % of Americans who are satisfied with the way things are going in U.S. right now



🔵 Democrats - 0% (lowest ever)

🔴 Republicans - 76%



The 76-point partisan gap is the largest Gallup has measured on this question. pic.twitter.com/0m1h3UAuu5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 28, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, our sides. Wow.

This is what it sounds like

When dems cry — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 28, 2025

Prfffffhahahhaha — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 28, 2025

*snort*

I voted for this!😃 — Awaiting Our Blessed Hope! (@james_bert_mill) August 29, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

The stock market is at an all-time high. Gas prices are coming down. Illegal immigration is coming down. Wages are up. We are making progress towards peace in the Middle East. Crime is down in Washington DC.



And the Democrats are angry.



What a sad, pathetic group of people. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 28, 2025

And they all want to blame Trump, but ultimately, they did this to themselves. 'Fortifying' the election in 2020, locking down schools, destroying small businesses, calling half the country domestic terrorists, creating crazy inflation, funding wars, forcing mentally ill men into girls' bathrooms, opening the border ... everything they have done in the last decade has been BAD.

So the fact that they're unhappy now that things are good speaks volumes.

