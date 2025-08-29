VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on August 29, 2025

We're not entirely sure why so many people are opposed to Christianity being a part of America, but here we are. Perhaps they think it makes them look edgier or stronger to rail against our fundamentals and ideas.

Or maybe they're just trying to generate clicks, taps, and engagement.

It's hard to know for sure why Kim Iversen felt the need to do this:

Her post continues:

... a SECULAR Republic. Yes, lots of Christians live here, but the U.S. is welcoming to all religions and to those without religion. If everyone suddenly abandoned Christian religions it wouldn’t have an impact on the values of this nation. 

For some reason this is hard for some to grasp. Probably the same group who wants to ban burning the U.S. flag and other forms of free speech.

So edgy.

Then she followed up with Grok as her proof. Don't make that face.

Enter Election Wizard with a master class in the history of our country:

His post continues:

... Address, congressional chaplain records, The Federalist Papers, early presidential proclamations, or court cases like Vidal v. Girard’s Executors and Church of the Holy Trinity. You’ve also ignored treaties with Holland (1782), Morocco (1786), and Japan (1854), all dated “In the Year of Our Lord,” and Sea Letters signed by Adams, Jefferson, and Madison with the exact Christian phrase. You’re also missing the Mayflower Compact.

The Declaration (1776) screams Christian ethos, grounding rights in “the Creator” and invoking “divine Providence.” Colonial charters? Massachusetts Bay (1629) pushed “the Christian faith”; Virginia (1606) spread it to those “in Darkness”; Pennsylvania (1681) was Penn’s Christian “holy experiment.” State constitutions like Massachusetts (1780) and Delaware (1776) demanded officials swear belief in Jesus or Protestantism. At the 1787 Convention, Franklin quoted Psalms, insisting “God governs in the affairs of men.” The Northwest Ordinance (1787) tied Christianity to good government. Washington’s Farewell Address (1796) called religion and Christian virtues “indispensable.” The Federalist Papers assume a faith-shaped populace, and John Jay (first Chief Justice) labeled America a Christian nation. Congress hired chaplains in 1789 for Christian prayers, funded by taxes. Presidents like Washington issued proclamations urging prayer to “Almighty God.” The Supreme Court in Vidal (1844) and Holy Trinity (1892) confirmed the Christian foundation through the extensive evidence in the records.

Fast-forward: every president, Democrat or Republican, signs executive orders or proclamations dated “In the Year of Our Lord”—check FDR’s, JFK’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s, or Biden’s. In courthouses nationwide, including the Supreme Court, bailiffs declare, “All rise… God Save the United States and this honorable court.” Ever seen a $20 bill? “IN GOD WE TRUST” isn’t just pocket change; it’s the national motto since 1956, rooted in the founders’ worldview. Even the 1797 Treaty of Tripoli’s “not founded on the Christian religion” line, which you cling to, was about avoiding religious wars, not denying the Christian culture baked into America’s DNA. 

Bottom line: The Constitution’s secular to prevent a state-run church, not to erase the Christian ethos in its laws, culture, and founders’ minds.

Kim, you don’t have to like that America was founded as a Christian nation, but stop peddling revisionist nonsense. You’re hemorrhaging major credibility. Do better—read the documents.

And boom goes the dynamite.

