Stephen King Tries Picking Gun-Control Fight with Matt Walsh and ALL of X (Community Notes!) BODIES Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Matt Walsh pulled zero punches, going off about the dangers of the trans community and how we are enabling mental illnesses and not actually doing anything to help them. Walsh is not known for addressing any topic with kid gloves, and this was no exception:

He's right, you know.

Which means Stephen King had to open his big old yap and pull out the same tired, old gun-control talking points.

Blah blah blah blah.

You'd think if he were going to insert himself into the argument, he'd at least have something worthwhile to say, but ... no.

The gun wouldn't have done anything without the monster holding it, Stephen.

And all of X (including Community Notes) told him so:

Oof.

Advertisement

