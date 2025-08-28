Stephen King Tries Picking Gun-Control Fight with Matt Walsh and ALL of X (Community Notes!) BODIES Him

Matt Walsh pulled zero punches, going off about the dangers of the trans community and how we are enabling mental illnesses and not actually doing anything to help them. Walsh is not known for addressing any topic with kid gloves, and this was no exception:

Every trans person is dangerously delusional. They are all mentally sick and doctors should be legally barred from affirming their mental illness in any way. Adult or child. Everyone knows it. Now innocent children are dying because so many people were too cowardly to speak up. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 27, 2025

He's right, you know.

Which means Stephen King had to open his big old yap and pull out the same tired, old gun-control talking points.

Trans is not the problem. He had a gun. That’s the problem. https://t.co/Lkdr1BccR2 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 27, 2025

Blah blah blah blah.

You'd think if he were going to insert himself into the argument, he'd at least have something worthwhile to say, but ... no.

The gun wouldn't have done anything without the monster holding it, Stephen.

And all of X (including Community Notes) told him so:

“I do not kill with my gun; he who kills with his gun has forgotten the face of his father.... I kill with my heart.”



- Stephen King — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 27, 2025

Oof.

No, Stevie.



It’s a trans with guns problem.



Fully 93% of the guns used in the commission of crimes were obtained illegally.



You cannot punish law abiding gun owners for the actions of mentally ill people & criminals. pic.twitter.com/5e71B4kINm — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 28, 2025

Math is so hateful, y'all.

Millions of Americans have guns and do not do this. It’s the fact that he was in a death cult. — Prisha Mosley🦎 (@detransaqua) August 28, 2025

What she said.

Mentally ill people with access to guns are the problem. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) August 27, 2025

Mental illness is the problem, not the inanimate object. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) August 28, 2025

And trans is the problem.

Sorry, not sorry.

