CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...
Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal'...
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to...
Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Hitched, and EVERYBODY'S Got an Opinion
Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His...
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans...
No One Is Above the Law! Judge Denies Hannah Dugan's Motion to Dismiss,...
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising...
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...

Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:20 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

Poor Jessica Tarlov.

She doesn't want any of us to mock Democrats and their socialism ever again after Trump announced the government would invest in tech. We're not entirely sure she knows what Socialism really looks like, not to mention Democrats are openly pushing for a Socialist to win for their party in New York City.

Advertisement

Plus, giving the Right an ultimatum on anything is never smart.

This. Was. DUMB.

Even for Jessica:

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see a safer Washington, D.C. from our office.

A dumb one.

Democrats love their choo-choos.

She's getting a LOT of that. Duh.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at Trump in X Temper Tantrum

Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS

Karma’s a B-Word (So Is She)! Main Reason the DNC Is BROKE Is Just TOO Hilariously Perfect for Words

When DEI ATTACKS! LOL! Fed Governor Lisa Cook REFUSES to Resign After Trump FIRES Her and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to After Signing Flag EO
Sam J.
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His Own Side
justmindy
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He Can
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Amy Curtis
Advertisement