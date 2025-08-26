Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense

Poor Jessica Tarlov.

She doesn't want any of us to mock Democrats and their socialism ever again after Trump announced the government would invest in tech. We're not entirely sure she knows what Socialism really looks like, not to mention Democrats are openly pushing for a Socialist to win for their party in New York City.

Plus, giving the Right an ultimatum on anything is never smart.

This. Was. DUMB.

Even for Jessica:

I don’t want to hear a single word about Democrats and socialism ever again. EVER. https://t.co/ZAHli13yP1 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 25, 2025

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see a safer Washington, D.C. from our office.

You call that socialism ? Proves once again what a FRAUD you are — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 26, 2025

Well we don’t want to hear from you ever again so I guess that’s even? — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) August 25, 2025

What level of insanity or stupidity created this comment in your single functional brain cell, Jessica? — Sigh... (@LoveMeSomeTX) August 26, 2025

A dumb one.

ever hear of Amtrak? — bobt225 (@bobt225) August 26, 2025

Democrats love their choo-choos.

Socialism and democrats.

Are you still okay? — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) August 26, 2025

She's getting a LOT of that. Duh.

Yeah, I'm tired of Democrats and their Socialism too. — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) August 26, 2025

And fin.

