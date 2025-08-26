When DEI ATTACKS! LOL! Fed Governor Lisa Cook REFUSES to Resign After Trump FIRES Her and HOOBOY

Trump is really good at firing people.

For a while, he made his entire living from firing people for our amusement.

We suppose in a way he's still doing that ... unless, of course, you're someone he's decided to fire. Like Fed. Governor Lisa Cook who no one had likely heard of until Trump gave her the boot. Oh sure, we know, some of you readers are super informed and knew all about her and what she does before he fired her, but normies had no idea.

That being said, we're all having a good laugh at her insisting she's not fired.

No. Really.

🚨BREAKING: Fed Governor Lisa Cook states that she will not resign, despite being fired by President Trump, and confirms her intention to remain in office. pic.twitter.com/evQJvqkaxk — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 26, 2025

While we're certainly not experts, we're PRETTY sure that's not how this works.

The Federal Reserve Act allows governors to be removed "for cause," and the felony of committing mortgage fraud is a cause. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) August 26, 2025

She firmly believes that she is superior to every other citizen in the country. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) August 26, 2025

Of course, she does. She's a Democrat.

She can’t resign, she’s been fired — Sok (@sokv33) August 26, 2025

There's no need to resign when you've been fired. Either way, she no longer has the job. Maybe someone close to her who loves her should explain it to her.

She's obviously a typical DEI hire who thinks Biden is still president and she has a job for life because she checks the preferred race and sex boxes.



Hey Dummy, it's not necessary to resign from a job you've been fired from. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) August 26, 2025

We will keep an eye out for footage of her being removed from the building.

Stay tuned.

