When DEI ATTACKS! LOL! Fed Governor Lisa Cook REFUSES to Resign After Trump FIRES Her and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on August 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Trump is really good at firing people.

For a while, he made his entire living from firing people for our amusement. 

We suppose in a way he's still doing that ... unless, of course, you're someone he's decided to fire. Like Fed. Governor Lisa Cook who no one had likely heard of until Trump gave her the boot. Oh sure, we know, some of you readers are super informed and knew all about her and what she does before he fired her, but normies had no idea.

That being said, we're all having a good laugh at her insisting she's not fired.

No. Really.

While we're certainly not experts, we're PRETTY sure that's not how this works. 

Of course, she does. She's a Democrat.

There's no need to resign when you've been fired. Either way, she no longer has the job. Maybe someone close to her who loves her should explain it to her.

Sam J.
We will keep an eye out for footage of her being removed from the building.

Stay tuned.

