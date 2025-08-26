BOMBSHELL Russiagate Doc Declass Just NAILS John Brennan and Adam Schiff With a Dash of Hillary Clinton

The more we learn about the Russiagate Hoax, the dirtier John Brennan and Adam Schiff look. Not only did Brennan appear to create the hoax, but then he worked to make sure it was included in reporting, even when others felt there was not enough information or evidence to include it. THEN, via a CIA lawyer, Brennan made sure the docs were funneled to Adam Schiff's 'leakers'.

Sorry for that visual.

Not only were the documents funneled, but a room was also prepared for reviewing them.

We can't even make this level of corruption up:

BREAKING: New declassified docs reveal Brennan's top CIA lawyer Caroline Krass, who worked with Hillary's campaign to facilitate Alfa Bank hoax on Trump, shoveled out 100s of Russiagate docs to Schiff's leakers and set up a "read room" for them at Langley. She still has clearance — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 26, 2025

Oh, and once again, we see another connection to Hillary Clinton.

Wait ... what the HELL? She still has clearance?! TRUMP ADMIN? HELLOOOOOOO.

Trump really should have locked her up when he had the chance. We get it, he didn't want to cause more drama and deflect from what he was doing for the country but in the end, she's just a bad, bad person.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

After seeing this bombshell, I went to look for videos of Adam Schiff claiming there was absolutely evidence of Trump Russia collusion and I found CNN removed the videos from their webpage. https://t.co/O7dIogsi3P — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) August 26, 2025

Schiff claimed more than once that he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Russia had interfered with our 2016 election to help Trump win. And yes, like all of you, we are STILL waiting for him to provide that evidence.

We also remember when Schiff was so desperate for dirt on Trump, he got tricked by two Russian DJs who said they had naked pictures of Trump.

The guy is not well.

They never thought they'd get caught because they never thought he'd win again.

