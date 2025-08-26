So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland...
Maxwell Frost Flops: Blames GOP and Billionaires While Ignoring Massive Democratic Failure...
Harry Sisson’s Galactic Fumble: The Mega Dork’s Misguided Attack on Greg Price
Lumpy Pritzker's Trump Tower Tantrum: Governor's 'Rent-Free' Boast Backfires Hilariously
Leftists Meltdown As Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Fraud...
More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself'...
Condescending Tiffany Cross Goes on Crass Crusade on CNN Calling Stephen Miller a...
'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Flops After Chomping a Burger...
VIP
UK Pub Refuses Service to Man Carrying an English Flag
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Those Who Want Criminals Locked Away Are Unholy,...
Mike Allen of Axios Claims He Visited ‘MAGA World’ and Reports They’re ‘Uncomfortable’...
VIP
The Prison Across the Pond
Aaron Rupar Catches President Trump Trying to Hide the Nasty Bruising on His...
Semafor: GOP Trying to Link Dems to Opinions of Liberals Who Are Nowhere...

BOMBSHELL Russiagate Doc Declass Just NAILS John Brennan and Adam Schiff With a Dash of Hillary Clinton

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The more we learn about the Russiagate Hoax, the dirtier John Brennan and Adam Schiff look. Not only did Brennan appear to create the hoax, but then he worked to make sure it was included in reporting, even when others felt there was not enough information or evidence to include it. THEN, via a CIA lawyer, Brennan made sure the docs were funneled to Adam Schiff's 'leakers'.

Advertisement

Sorry for that visual.

Not only were the documents funneled, but a room was also prepared for reviewing them.

We can't even make this level of corruption up:

Oh, and once again, we see another connection to Hillary Clinton.

Wait ... what the HELL? She still has clearance?! TRUMP ADMIN? HELLOOOOOOO.

Trump really should have locked her up when he had the chance. We get it, he didn't want to cause more drama and deflect from what he was doing for the country but in the end, she's just a bad, bad person.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Schiff claimed more than once that he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Russia had interfered with our 2016 election to help Trump win. And yes, like all of you, we are STILL waiting for him to provide that evidence.

Recommended

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We also remember when Schiff was so desperate for dirt on Trump, he got tricked by two Russian DJs who said they had naked pictures of Trump.

The guy is not well.

They never thought they'd get caught because they never thought he'd win again.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had Won, and OMG, MAKE IT STOP

Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact that She Deleted THIS ONE Speaks Volumes (Pic)

Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS

Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CIA DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Grateful Calvin
Harry Sisson’s Galactic Fumble: The Mega Dork’s Misguided Attack on Greg Price
justmindy
Maxwell Frost Flops: Blames GOP and Billionaires While Ignoring Massive Democratic Failures
justmindy
Leftists Meltdown As Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations
Eric V.
Condescending Tiffany Cross Goes on Crass Crusade on CNN Calling Stephen Miller a ‘White Supremacist’
Warren Squire
Lumpy Pritzker's Trump Tower Tantrum: Governor's 'Rent-Free' Boast Backfires Hilariously
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Grateful Calvin
Advertisement