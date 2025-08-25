Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom has a 'team' of social media dorks trolling Trump and his supporters, which may have been entertaining and funny at first, but is starting to wear out its welcome with actual Californians.

Especially since even if Gav somehow beat Kamala and other Democrats for the presidential primary nod, he wouldn't be running against Trump anyway. So really, what's his endgame here? What does he and the mouthbreathers running his social account think this is getting him? We hate to break it to him, but thousands of Californians are still waiting for permits to rebuild their homes after the fires. Thousands of Californians are struggling to keep their heads above water because of the high cost of living there.

His quirky posts about crime in red states (in blue cities, womp womp) aren't doing anything to help the people he supposedly works for.

Case in point:

I just love how the woman who is responsible for Gavin’s social media post would rather troll Californians than address the fact most of us are barely hanging on. It’s crazy how so many of us are scraping by while they make a debacle out of the California Governors page. It… — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) August 25, 2025

Her post continues:

... should infuriate you.

We're seeing plenty of Californians who feel like Gav isn't really doing his job these days. Not like he was doing such a great job before the ridiculous troll account, but still.

Gavin Newsom hates Californians. He and his team of bot goons don't care about the citizens at all. Full stop. — 💖👑Veronica Cline Barton🕵️‍♀️🍸 (@VClinebarton) August 25, 2025

He may not hate them, but it's obvious he doesn't really care about them.

It already is.

Did you know Newsom hired a famous photographer to be on hand inside the administration. The photographer, Ommanney, is one of the top earners. This is a taxpayer funded salary. Just to piss you off more. https://t.co/RGz84a6jb3 — Rainygday (@rainygday) August 25, 2025

So ... Californians are paying for Gav's fancy photographer. Wow.

Ouch.

