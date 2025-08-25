DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off in a Way That Already Has People Congratulating...
The Inherent Racism of Woke Medicine

Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:21 PM on August 25, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom has a 'team' of social media dorks trolling Trump and his supporters, which may have been entertaining and funny at first, but is starting to wear out its welcome with actual Californians.

Especially since even if Gav somehow beat Kamala and other Democrats for the presidential primary nod, he wouldn't be running against Trump anyway. So really, what's his endgame here? What does he and the mouthbreathers running his social account think this is getting him? We hate to break it to him, but thousands of Californians are still waiting for permits to rebuild their homes after the fires. Thousands of Californians are struggling to keep their heads above water because of the high cost of living there.

His quirky posts about crime in red states (in blue cities, womp womp) aren't doing anything to help the people he supposedly works for.

Case in point:

Her post continues:

... should infuriate you.

We're seeing plenty of Californians who feel like Gav isn't really doing his job these days. Not like he was doing such a great job before the ridiculous troll account, but still. 

He may not hate them, but it's obvious he doesn't really care about them.

It already is.

So ... Californians are paying for Gav's fancy photographer. Wow.

Ouch.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

