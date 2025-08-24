Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC)

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week, a nasty, crazed, unhinged, racist AF Arlington Democrat protested Winsome Earle-Sears with a sign that said if Sears wouldn't share her bathroom with trans, then she (the protester) wouldn't share a water fountain with blacks.

Advertisement

No, we're not kidding.

True story, when we first saw the sign, we couldn't believe it was real. But then we saw video

If she’s “not affiliated”, then why was she handing out sample ballots for the Arlington Dems? https://t.co/s9Dh0N3hHe pic.twitter.com/y9UPXImWxp — LoudounCountyMoms (@LoudounMoms) August 24, 2025

Oopsie.

Don't mess with parents, Democrats.

They lie through their teeth. — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) August 24, 2025

And if they figure out they can't lie about her, they will eventually throw her under the bus. It's what they do, it's who they are.

Clearly.

🚨 Receipts don’t lie. — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) August 24, 2025

Nope.

Ooof — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) August 24, 2025

Northern Virginia is a cesspool of unhinged, racist Democrats.

Sorry, not sorry.

Another hollow liberal apology. What’s worse is that no other protester said a word they stood by her racist sign like it was nothing, until national headlines forced a response. — Sara 🇺🇸 (@sara_hagarty) August 24, 2025

THAT'S the kicker. She was clearly in the group; she was UP FRONT. Several people had to see it, and they did nothing to stop her. Then, even when it was clear the sign was being seen and in all the wrong ways, the only reason they asked her to chill was that it was being seen in a negative light.

They didn't have a problem with their fellow VA Democrat spitting hate in the form of a Jim Crow law at Winsome Earle-Sears. No no. They were worried it would look bad for them and for Abigail Spanberger.

This sure looks like her.... pic.twitter.com/8vGonFzoDo — Victoria Manning (@BehindTheWallvm) August 24, 2025

D'OH!

In light of the new evidence I think @arlingtondems owes everyone an explanation



cc: @goparlington pic.twitter.com/K2gIgjDoJw — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) August 24, 2025

And not a babbling statement about how Winsome Earle-Sears had it coming because she doesn't want mentally ill men in little girls' bathrooms.

We know, we're not holding our breath, but still.

============================================================

Related:

Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)

Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After Weight-Lifting Blunder

Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie) Cities a DOOZY

Moronic Chicago Mayor Says He and His People Will RIOT... If Trump Tries to Stop Violent Crime (Watch)

Arlington Democrats' Pro-Trans Statement on VA Democrat's Unhinged Jim Crow Sign Only Makes Things WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.