Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-23-2025
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid...
VIP
Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After...
Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie)...
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release...
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment...
Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One...
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG...
VIP
Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Has Red State Kansas Possibly Following Texas’ Lead and Redis...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution...
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien...
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...

Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on August 24, 2025
Twitchy Meme

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week, a nasty, crazed, unhinged, racist AF Arlington Democrat protested Winsome Earle-Sears with a sign that said if Sears wouldn't share her bathroom with trans, then she (the protester) wouldn't share a water fountain with blacks.

Advertisement

No, we're not kidding.

True story, when we first saw the sign, we couldn't believe it was real. But then we saw video 

Oopsie.

Don't mess with parents, Democrats.

And if they figure out they can't lie about her, they will eventually throw her under the bus. It's what they do, it's who they are.

Clearly.

Nope.

Northern Virginia is a cesspool of unhinged, racist Democrats.

Sorry, not sorry.

THAT'S the kicker. She was clearly in the group; she was UP FRONT. Several people had to see it, and they did nothing to stop her. Then, even when it was clear the sign was being seen and in all the wrong ways, the only reason they asked her to chill was that it was being seen in a negative light.

They didn't have a problem with their fellow VA Democrat spitting hate in the form of a Jim Crow law at Winsome Earle-Sears. No no. They were worried it would look bad for them and for Abigail Spanberger.

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

D'OH!

And not a babbling statement about how Winsome Earle-Sears had it coming because she doesn't want mentally ill men in little girls' bathrooms.

We know, we're not holding our breath, but still.

============================================================

Related:

Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)

Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After Weight-Lifting Blunder

Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie) Cities a DOOZY

Moronic Chicago Mayor Says He and His People Will RIOT... If Trump Tries to Stop Violent Crime (Watch)

Arlington Democrats' Pro-Trans Statement on VA Democrat's Unhinged Jim Crow Sign Only Makes Things WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)
Sam J.
Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie) Cities a DOOZY
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump
Sam J.
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release THIS Woke Statement on RACIST Sign
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement