Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release THIS Woke Statement on RACIST Sign

It has been fascinating watching Virginia Democrats, especially those in Arlington, VA, scramble after one of their own paid protesters brought a blatantly racist, Jim Crow sign to protest Winsome Earle-Sears just a few days ago. Oh, we know they're hoping this story will go away if they pretend it wasn't that big of a deal and that they already condemed it, blah blah blah, but their statement on the matter only made things worse.

Like Abigail Spanberger, they've had to find a way to suck up to the trans movement while pretending that Sears had this coming because she's so mean to them, or something. They could have said, 'This sort of behavior will not be tolerated,' and moved on but ... they didn't.

Because they absolutely WILL tolerate this behavior.

Take a look at this:

The Arlington Democrats issue the following statement:



1/4 pic.twitter.com/fKf4ATE5ar — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) August 22, 2025

If they can't say what they need to say in one short statement, you know they're spinning.

“We unequivocally condemn the racist sign displayed at last night’s School Board rally. The individual responsible is not affiliated with us, and we acted quickly to alert the rally’s organizers and ensure the situation was addressed appropriately.



2/4 — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) August 22, 2025

OH THIS IS CUTE ... they're claiming she's not affiliated with them.

But, she is.

Arlington Democrats CLAIM Anita Martineau had no affiliation with them, but here she is as an official Election Greeter on Election Day 2023 — featured in both a Facebook post AND an Instagram reel: pic.twitter.com/WTyQHagH3l — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 24, 2025

Oopsie.

If she had no affiliation with Arlington Democrats, then why is the Chairman — Steve Baker — giving her a head’s up that her sign was going viral? https://t.co/N5nRfEqKNZ — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 24, 2025

They lied.

We know, nobody is surprised.

If you thought this was not good, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

Racism and discrimination in all forms—including Republican attacks on our transgender community—have no place in Arlington.



3/4 — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) August 22, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but give us a freakin' break.

Once again, they're trying to quietly say Sears had this coming because she does not want men in girls' bathrooms. This is who they are, this is all that's left, and the fact that this election is even close says so much about Virginia Democrats, and ain't none of it any good.

We urge Democrats to stay focused on our mission from last night’s rally: electing competent, empathetic leaders who defend the core American value of equal protection for all.”



4/end — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) August 22, 2025

Equal protection for all.

Just not Winsome Earle-Sears.

What a bunch of a-holes.

