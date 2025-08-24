Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment...
Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One...
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG...
VIP
Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Has Red State Kansas Possibly Following Texas’ Lead and Redis...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution...
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien...
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball...
More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker...
Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins
VIP
UK Woman Jailed for 'Inciting Racial Hatred' Freed Early from 31-Month Sentence
VIP
Lying About Abortion Laws Puts Women's Lives at Risk

Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release THIS Woke Statement on RACIST Sign

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on August 24, 2025
Meme

It has been fascinating watching Virginia Democrats, especially those in Arlington, VA, scramble after one of their own paid protesters brought a blatantly racist, Jim Crow sign to protest Winsome Earle-Sears just a few days ago. Oh, we know they're hoping this story will go away if they pretend it wasn't that big of a deal and that they already condemed it, blah blah blah, but their statement on the matter only made things worse.

Advertisement

Like Abigail Spanberger, they've had to find a way to suck up to the trans movement while pretending that Sears had this coming because she's so mean to them, or something. They could have said, 'This sort of behavior will not be tolerated,' and moved on but ... they didn't.

Because they absolutely WILL tolerate this behavior.

Take a look at this:

If they can't say what they need to say in one short statement, you know they're spinning.

OH THIS IS CUTE ... they're claiming she's not affiliated with them.

But, she is.

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oopsie.

They lied. 

We know, nobody is surprised.

If you thought this was not good, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but give us a freakin' break.

Once again, they're trying to quietly say Sears had this coming because she does not want men in girls' bathrooms. This is who they are, this is all that's left, and the fact that this election is even close says so much about Virginia Democrats, and ain't none of it any good.

Equal protection for all.

Just not Winsome Earle-Sears.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump

HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread

It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism, Jonah Goldberg Agrees to Debate

HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL -Trump Jr. Wins

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump
Sam J.
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution Against Trump
Warren Squire
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story
Warren Squire
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement