'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Welcome to yet another kick-butt thread from Twitchy fave, DataRepublican. This time her subject was John Bolton ...

'Nuff said.

Post continues:

... on "Democracy & Governance" Cold War goals.

This thread unpacks: 

His obsession with staying in wars forever 

How his NGO & think-tank gigs kept him flush with hawkish donors 

His time in the Trump administration and why his home got searched

As always, patience as I pull this together

This is a humdinger, y'all.

Post continues:

... grenade. And it says on it: ‘John R. Bolton, Truest Reaganaut, AID 1983. This is a style of government."

Huh.

Post continues:

... monstrosity.

Sam J.
Post continues: "You mobilize the support and overcome the opposition."

Not for actual democracy building? SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Seeing a theme here ... a lot of 'disastrous war.'

Indeed, he does.

Woof, there is so much here. 

We imagine John really hated Trump working to end wars.

Dude is war-happy.

World War Six.

Post continues:

... may go down as one of the deadliest men never to have his finger on the trigger.We will all be safer for it when he is in jail. And ironically, that's exactly what Bolton would have advocated. 

Thread end.

Wowza.

============================================================

============================================================

