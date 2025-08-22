The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and Her Racist AF Sign (THREAD)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on August 22, 2025
Asra Nomani

The instant the racist woman with the racist sign protesting Winsome Earle-Sears at the Arlington School Board meeting went viral, Democrats all across Virginia and their supporters were desperately claiming that this was a far-left thing, not a Democrat thing, blah blah blah.

You know, they were circling the wagons.

Because they knew this was so bad ... for them.

Especially when you look at who the woman with the Jim Crow sign is affiliated with. Twitchy favorite, Asra Nomani, was good enough to do a deep dive on the group and share it on X:

Oh, we believe it.

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Ya' don't say.

The multimillion-dollar Democrat machine behind ALL the anti-Trump, anti-Elon, and now anti-Winsome Earle-Sears protests. So, Democrats are paying them to do this. Think about that for a minute.

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
But wait, there's more.

Post continues:

But their own brag book shows they have been at it since 2017 after the first Trump inauguration -- as the @IndivisibleTeam Arlington chapter.

An attorney in Arlington, VA. Gosh, that's shocking. And of course, they're lying about how long they've been doing this.

What a nasty group of Karens.

No wonder they're fighting so hard for Abigail Spanberger. Hey, we're not just saying that, they've said it themselves.

Gosh, could this be why Abigail has been so quiet on the whole ordeal?

Hrm.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

