Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and Her Racist AF Sign (THREAD)

The instant the racist woman with the racist sign protesting Winsome Earle-Sears at the Arlington School Board meeting went viral, Democrats all across Virginia and their supporters were desperately claiming that this was a far-left thing, not a Democrat thing, blah blah blah.

You know, they were circling the wagons.

Because they knew this was so bad ... for them.

Especially when you look at who the woman with the Jim Crow sign is affiliated with. Twitchy favorite, Asra Nomani, was good enough to do a deep dive on the group and share it on X:

🧵 You won’t believe the Democratic org behind the racist sign a woman held up to challenge Lt. Gov @WinsomeSears, who is black. The sign: “HEY WINSOME, IF TRANS CAN'T SHARE YOUR BATHROOM THEN BLACKS CAN'T SHARE MY WATER FOUNTAIN.” pic.twitter.com/4JVAEF6IBn — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Oh, we believe it.

2) Read Poster Lady’s affiliation on her shirt in video posted by @Jaaavis. @NoVA_Campaigns recognized @arlingtondems Chair Steve Baker, as he whispered to Poster Lady: “That’s getting a lot of play on TV right now…Negative.”



What’s her shirt say? pic.twitter.com/LN1guZ5ESV — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we know!

3) See her tee?



It says: WOFA in red and yellow.



What is WOFA?



It self-describes:

“We of Action Virginia | An Indivisible group.”



Who is Indivisible? @DataRepublican knows.



It’s the multimillion-dollar Dem machine behind ALL the anti-Trump, anti-Elon, anti-Tesla protests. pic.twitter.com/CtbYRRvFAl — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Ya' don't say.

The multimillion-dollar Democrat machine behind ALL the anti-Trump, anti-Elon, and now anti-Winsome Earle-Sears protests. So, Democrats are paying them to do this. Think about that for a minute.

But wait, there's more.

4) Always check public records. "We of Action Virginia" registered as a "nonstock corporation" with the Virginia State Corporation Commission on 5/12/2025 by John M. Byrne, an attorney in Arlington, VA.



But their own brag book shows they have been at it since 2017 after the… pic.twitter.com/smzLKHhVkh — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Post continues:

But their own brag book shows they have been at it since 2017 after the first Trump inauguration -- as the @IndivisibleTeam Arlington chapter.

An attorney in Arlington, VA. Gosh, that's shocking. And of course, they're lying about how long they've been doing this.

5) "We of Action Virginia" self-proclaims as @IndivisibleTeam and they have marched as Indivisible from 2017 at the Women's March against Trump through 2025 at the #HandsOff rallies. They march at the anti-ICE protests and #FreeDC protests now. pic.twitter.com/KT4A578Mvt — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

What a nasty group of Karens.

No wonder they're fighting so hard for Abigail Spanberger. Hey, we're not just saying that, they've said it themselves.

6) The political goal of Sign Lady: "HEY WINSOME, IF TRANS CAN'T SHARE YOUR BATHROOM THEN BLACKS CAN'T SHARE MY WATER FOUNTAIN"?



We of Action Virginia, Indivisible and Sign Lady are door-knockers, trying to elect Dems @SpanbergerForVA @SenatorHashmi @jonesjay to lead Virginia. pic.twitter.com/xiu1UNWrTp — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 22, 2025

Gosh, could this be why Abigail has been so quiet on the whole ordeal?

Hrm.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

