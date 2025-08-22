Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so...
KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected to Spanberger

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, a repugnant, abhorrent, disgusting, old, racist, white, Leftist woman held up a shockingly racist sign to protest Winsome Earle-Sears as she spoke at the Arlington School Board meeting in defense of parents and students who don't want men in girls' restrooms.

To be completely honest, fully transparent even, when this editor first saw the sign, we couldn't believe it was real. But it was ... and so is the woman who proudly held it up for not only Virginia to see, but the entire country.

And while she didn't want to be identified (shocker), it seems we've found her. Or rather, a bunch of other people did, and we're just putting them all together in one big story. Oh, and did we mention she's connected to Abigail Spanberger herself?

Oof, right?

Democrats are already trying to pretend this group is FAR FAR FAR LEFT and yet, they're officially campaigning with Spanberger, knocking doors for her. So, does this mean Spanberger is FAR FAR FAR LEFT and not the moderate she's been claiming to be?

Would she LIE?! 

Of course she would. She has.

When you've pissed off BLM, yeah, that's not good.

Hrm.

So she's a professional protester, whatever the Hell that means, and she's knocked doors for Abigail Spanberger.

Oof.

There's no shortage of loons in Northern Virginia.

Hey, it's not all bad news for Anita. Arlington GOP is even sending her a thank you note ... 

Woof.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

