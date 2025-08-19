SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This DESPERATE Lie

If you want to know who truly benefits from people stuffing ballot boxes, also known as mail-in voting, look no further than the people throwing absolute hissyfits about it going away.

Advertisement

.@POTUS: "We're going to end mail-in voting — it's a FRAUD." pic.twitter.com/uzhmbhtNTv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Seriously, if they're willing to lie and claim Trump is trying to keep deployed soldiers from voting, they're desperate.

Case in point, Ruben Gallego (hopefully) knows our soldiers vote absentee, which is different from Democrats sneaking up to ballot boxes in the dead of night and stuffing them with ballots filled out by God only knows who. They're usually elderly individuals in nursing homes who are taken advantage of by activists, but that's a different story.

Look at this hot mess.

Our soldiers deployed overseas vote by mail. They put their lives on the line for us, but Trump doesn’t think they deserve to vote. https://t.co/INpapTsZ3d — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 18, 2025

Such a dumbarse.

Truly.

He had to know the only people who would buy this crap are the dozens of his supporters who did vote for him ...

This didn't go over so hot for ol' Ruben:

I voted absentee for the entirety of my husband’s 28 yr career. We had to request a ballot, have it signed and witnessed and then mailed back by the deadline. That’s NOT mail in voting, that’s absentee. Stop lying. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 19, 2025

We're not sure if Democrats can stop lying.

😂

The problem has never been absentee voting. You are either lying or ignorant.



The problem is sending ballots en masse to people who haven’t requested them.



That’s what mail-in voting is, not limited absentee voting. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 19, 2025

Bingo.

Don't conflate absentee voting with mass mail in voting, you shameless liar. https://t.co/fsX26Nlg0G — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 19, 2025

Shameless even.

That’s absentee voting and you absolutely know the difference. President Trump has NEVER called for ending absentee voting for troops overseas. You’re a liar Ruben. He wants to end mass mail voting. Why? Here’s your fellow Democrat politician caught stuffing ballots in Michigan. https://t.co/pyVeUbHVZy pic.twitter.com/hiFIYRE78p — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 19, 2025

Oops.

Indeed. Among other things ...

============================================================

Related:

Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to Know They Just Did the Meme

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'

Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

She's Still GOT IT! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Won X With This Dunk on MSNBC's New Brand, MS NOW

Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her Kids to Nazi Summer Camp

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.