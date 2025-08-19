SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This DESPERATE Lie

Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on August 19, 2025
Twitchy

If you want to know who truly benefits from people stuffing ballot boxes, also known as mail-in voting, look no further than the people throwing absolute hissyfits about it going away. 

Seriously, if they're willing to lie and claim Trump is trying to keep deployed soldiers from voting, they're desperate.

Case in point, Ruben Gallego (hopefully) knows our soldiers vote absentee, which is different from Democrats sneaking up to ballot boxes in the dead of night and stuffing them with ballots filled out by God only knows who. They're usually elderly individuals in nursing homes who are taken advantage of by activists, but that's a different story.

Look at this hot mess.

Such a dumbarse.

Truly.

He had to know the only people who would buy this crap are the dozens of his supporters who did vote for him ...

This didn't go over so hot for ol' Ruben:

We're not sure if Democrats can stop lying.

Bingo.

Shameless even.

Oops.

Indeed. Among other things ... 

============================================================

