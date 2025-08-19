Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to Know They Just Did the Meme

What can we say about the Governor Newsome Press Office account other than it's getting attention? Sure, that attention is either bot farms liking their posts or people on the Right making fun of them, but HEY, we're even writing about them. Honestly, we imagine Newsom's people put together some focus group and the people there said he was a wimp or boring or not relatable, SO the brain trusts thought parodying Trump and saying stupid stuff on X was the way to go.

Don't get us wrong, we enjoy a good troll and always laugh when a meme is done well, but this is just painful.

And for them to take a victory lap?

Yeah ... they've turned themselves into a meme.

ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT https://t.co/xACH6zSfXX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

Oh, honey ... we get it.

Almost 8 months and still no homes rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/9hhLUd6zHJ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 19, 2025

But they're being all tough and stuff on X! WHEEEE!

At least it's stylish.

Nah, bro. We get it. Cringe af. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 19, 2025

You know it's bad when you cringe so hard you pull a muscle.

Speaking of not getting it… pic.twitter.com/zL1MRrN0ib — LeBoulanger (@ribeye996) August 19, 2025

It would be different if they were clever or informed or the least bit funny, but they just come across as desperate.

Much like Gavin Newsom himself, we suppose.

