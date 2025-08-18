Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her Kids to Nazi Summer Camp

We've long wondered what inspires someone to become so unhinged that they're willing to personally attack a stranger and their family on X this way. Surely, we can find a way to reopen the insane asylums for people who need help, right?

This was NUTS.

Denver based Danielle Gordon, a series 7 licensed specialist with @Fidelity, decided to message a Jewish mother on X - “F*ck you and your kid who goes to Nazi summer camp! Free Palestine from you sick f*cks!”



The child is attending Jewish sleep away camp.



Note Danielle’s… pic.twitter.com/6AL9EaTtCi — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 18, 2025

Post continues:

... LinkedIn profile says she’s dedicated to working in “inclusive, respectful, and ethical places”. Imagine being a Jewish coworker or client of hers.

Willing to bet she's not all that respectful of her Jewish coworkers or clients. Just putting that out there.

The posts and messages she sent to Bethany Mandel are off the charts BATS**T:

This is why I decided to delete that tweet @dani_gordonn pic.twitter.com/Qr16qY0V3r — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

But wait, there's more.

I’m just curious @dani_gordonn — in your LinkedIn (hi to your employer @Fidelity) you say this.



I wonder how you can claim to be inclusive or respectful if this is how you talk to Jews online. pic.twitter.com/hbkIMxeti5 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

It seems a fair ask, especially of her employer.

You wanted me to post this also, so might as well flag it for your employer, too. pic.twitter.com/ZiPxPxsl4I — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

This is NOT going well for the antisemite.

Meep.

I am just curious what kind of customer service people with Jewish last names are getting when they call @Fidelity and they get @dani_gordonn as the representative. What if they have travel planned or assets in Israel? pic.twitter.com/01yzzqbGPH — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

We're going to assume it's NOT great.

Just in case you’re curious, she’s still tripling down in my DMs. pic.twitter.com/pMfCuicwOX — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

You'd think at this point she'd have stopped digging, right?

You’ll be shocked to learn she’s not very smart. pic.twitter.com/tIjREQTczf — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2025

Most haters aren't.

My super power is getting trolls to block me pic.twitter.com/TtQjfyIyTo — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 18, 2025

Not only did she block Bethany, but she left X entirely.

Too bad for her, Bethany kept receipts.

