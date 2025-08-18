Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a...
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Sch...
She's Still GOT IT! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Won X With This Dunk...
NO ONE Wants 'Spider-Them': Variety Promotes Non-Binary Spider-Man With Bella Ramsey
VIP
Boy Mom Done Right: Loving My Son’s Fiancée Without Turning Into a Social...
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals...
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling...
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages...
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER...
‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for...
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the...
The Truth About Gaza
VIP
BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist )...

Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her Kids to Nazi Summer Camp

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitchy

We've long wondered what inspires someone to become so unhinged that they're willing to personally attack a stranger and their family on X this way. Surely, we can find a way to reopen the insane asylums for people who need help, right?

Advertisement

This was NUTS.

Post continues:

... LinkedIn profile says she’s dedicated to working in “inclusive, respectful, and ethical places”.  Imagine being a Jewish coworker or client of hers.

Willing to bet she's not all that respectful of her Jewish coworkers or clients. Just putting that out there.

The posts and messages she sent to Bethany Mandel are off the charts BATS**T:

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

But wait, there's more.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It seems a fair ask, especially of her employer.

This is NOT going well for the antisemite.

Meep.

We're going to assume it's NOT great.

You'd think at this point she'd have stopped digging, right?

Most haters aren't.

Not only did she block Bethany, but she left X entirely.

Advertisement

Too bad for her, Bethany kept receipts.

============================================================

Related:

It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat

Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)

HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Pass' and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JUDAISM MENTAL HEALTH PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She's Still GOT IT! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Won X With This Dunk on MSNBC's New Brand, MS NOW
Sam J.
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Schooling Ensues)
Doug P.
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)
Sam J.
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a Democrat Started)
Amy Curtis
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement