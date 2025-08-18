It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals...
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling...
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages...
‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for...
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the...
The Truth About Gaza
VIP
BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist )...
Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW...
Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free...
Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY...
VIP
The Hill Reports Dems In a Pickle Opposing Trump's Anti-Crime Policies (Being Pro-Crime...
MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward'' (the New Logo's Already Getting Moc...
People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As...
WTAF Is THIS? James Comey's Bizarre, Even Creepy Taylor Swift Video Gives X...

HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, MSNBC has split with NBC (and by split, we mean they've been ditched), and their new name will be MS NOW.

Don't make that face, we didn't come up with the new name.

Advertisement

If it helps, we made the same exact face when we first heard about the change and branding. Surely, someone close to MSNBC ... or MS NOW ... knows how dumb this all looks and could kindly tell them to head back to the drawing board.

Then again, maybe not.

Besides, the people who might actually watch (all 12 of them) think it's super cool and exciting. Brian Stelter, for example:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Stelter continued:

Scooping up dozens of journalists.

Sorry ... but EL OH EL.

And please, like it will take much to compete with NBC News.

Stelter finished with this:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So don't worry you dozen or so people who still watch MSNBC, it will still suck under its new name.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist ) - WATCH This Hot Mess

Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Pass' and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER ENTERTAINMENT LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)
Sam J.
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages and X Has Suggestions
Grateful Calvin
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat
Sam J.
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement