HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

As Twitchy readers know, MSNBC has split with NBC (and by split, we mean they've been ditched), and their new name will be MS NOW.

Don't make that face, we didn't come up with the new name.

If it helps, we made the same exact face when we first heard about the change and branding. Surely, someone close to MSNBC ... or MS NOW ... knows how dumb this all looks and could kindly tell them to head back to the drawing board.

Then again, maybe not.

Besides, the people who might actually watch (all 12 of them) think it's super cool and exciting. Brian Stelter, for example:

As the cable news channel MSNBC splits up with NBC News, it is also dropping the "NBC" from its name: Later this year, it will become MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World. https://t.co/3RLNTwoONk pic.twitter.com/noiZgHgPCA — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Stelter continued:

MSNBC — excuse me, MS NOW! — has been on a hiring spree of late, out of necessity, scooping up dozens of journalists for a new newsroom that will compete with NBC News, along with countless other outlets. (And I hear there are even more new hires that have yet to be announced.) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2025

Scooping up dozens of journalists.

Sorry ... but EL OH EL.

And please, like it will take much to compete with NBC News.

Stelter finished with this:

"While our name will be changing, who we are & what we do will not," MSNBC prez Rebecca Kutler says. "Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades." Details in today's @ReliableSources: https://t.co/Jw2ROnnHyA — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2025

So don't worry you dozen or so people who still watch MSNBC, it will still suck under its new name.

Heh.

