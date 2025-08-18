Hakeem Jeffries Inspires Dem Chart Fail Flashbacks After Trying to Blame GOP for...
MI Dem Caught Stuffing Ballot Box, Proving That Thing They Say NEVER Happens...
Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown
Zohran Mamdani's Moral Mess: Pushes Prostitution While Hiding Behind a Quran He Clearly...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Forever Young? Troubling Trend Has Childless Adults Rushing to Disney Parks and Refusing...
Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It...
Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not...
Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From...
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on August 18, 2025
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Jillian Michaels went on CNN and dared speak the truth about the history of slavery, so of course, our pals on the Left lost their ever-loving MINDS. Even more so than usual ...

Advertisement

So, of course, after her appearance, a horde of woke zombies descended on her timeline.

Luckily, Michaels doesn't scare easily:

Post continues:

... the central fact that Cubans fled Castro’s communist regime, instead framing the crisis solely as the result of U.S. support for dictators—a misleading oversimplification.

While the U.S. did back Batista—an unpopular and corrupt leader—mass emigration began after Castro seized power in 1959. Cuba became a one-party communist state allied with the Soviet Union; political opponents, journalists, and business owners were jailed, executed, or driven into exile; private property was nationalized; dissent was criminalized. 

Like the rest of the exhibit, this framing reduces a complex history to a narrative in which the United States alone destabilized the developing world. I oppose interventionist U.S. foreign policy, but this is not an honest or complete portrayal of what happened in Cuba. Period.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

How dare Michaels post facts? Doesn't she know she's not allowed to fight back with facts?!

Her timeline is a lot of her responding to crazy; while some of the crazy got embarrassed and deleted, plenty of it is still there.

Lucky her.

The replies on this are ... something else:

And how many white men died to free the slaves? They keep missing that part.

Post continues:

... But the reason YOUR statistics come only from the South is because most other states outlawed slavery outright, recognizing it as morally reprehensible. And we can’t ignore the roughly 350,000 white men who died in the Civil War to help end it. Slavery was abhorrent - but holding every white person, past or present, collectively guilty isn’t accurate and it certainly isn't productive.

Advertisement

It replied.

No point in sharing the rest of this sad post, it's just insults, insults, and more insults.

Her post, which is not filled with insults and worth reading, continues:

... the bigger issue I hope you'll consider... your rage about this is directed at humans that did not perpetrate. Whose ancestors didn't perpetrate this. Who wholeheartedly think it's evil. And the more you rage at them for sins they didn't commit the more you alienate true allies. And while you might say you don't care NOTHING good comes when we are divided in hatred.

What she said.

Advertisement

They are consistent.

We'll give them that.

============================================================

Related:

FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO Very... WRONG

Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One Is REALLY Bad)

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid

Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the Nazis (Watch)

Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CUBA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY HISTORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hakeem Jeffries Inspires Dem Chart Fail Flashbacks After Trying to Blame GOP for Raising Cost of Living
Doug P.
Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown
justmindy
MI Dem Caught Stuffing Ballot Box, Proving That Thing They Say NEVER Happens ... Happened Again
justmindy
Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It Back In Her Face
Warren Squire
Zohran Mamdani's Moral Mess: Pushes Prostitution While Hiding Behind a Quran He Clearly Doesn’t Read
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement