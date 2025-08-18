BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

As Twitchy readers know, Jillian Michaels went on CNN and dared speak the truth about the history of slavery, so of course, our pals on the Left lost their ever-loving MINDS. Even more so than usual ...

Advertisement

So, of course, after her appearance, a horde of woke zombies descended on her timeline.

Luckily, Michaels doesn't scare easily:

Ok... so for anyone watching me on @CNN tonight battling it out on Abby Phillip's show... this is one of the Smithsonian exhibits I was referencing. Trump is not trying to "erase slavery" by suggesting some of the instillations there are inaccurate and bias. Notice how it omits… pic.twitter.com/P0aLKZmIyV — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 14, 2025

Post continues:

... the central fact that Cubans fled Castro’s communist regime, instead framing the crisis solely as the result of U.S. support for dictators—a misleading oversimplification. While the U.S. did back Batista—an unpopular and corrupt leader—mass emigration began after Castro seized power in 1959. Cuba became a one-party communist state allied with the Soviet Union; political opponents, journalists, and business owners were jailed, executed, or driven into exile; private property was nationalized; dissent was criminalized. Like the rest of the exhibit, this framing reduces a complex history to a narrative in which the United States alone destabilized the developing world. I oppose interventionist U.S. foreign policy, but this is not an honest or complete portrayal of what happened in Cuba. Period.

How dare Michaels post facts? Doesn't she know she's not allowed to fight back with facts?!

Her timeline is a lot of her responding to crazy; while some of the crazy got embarrassed and deleted, plenty of it is still there.

Lucky her.

I'm denigrating all of humanity by pointing out that 98% of American white people in 1860 didn't perpetrate slavery... and in fact many white Americans died to end it? 🤔 https://t.co/E822yEnP6I — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 14, 2025

The replies on this are ... something else:

1 out of every 4 every white men owned slaves if they lived in the South. The others who didn’t still benefitted from this. — Wolverine Roar (@WolverineRoar) August 15, 2025

And how many white men died to free the slaves? They keep missing that part.

So… are you in the ‘all white people are bad’ camp, or can we acknowledge that slavery and oppression have been carried out by every race, against every race, throughout history? Yes — in America, there were white slaveholders who committed horrific crimes against Black people.… — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 15, 2025

Post continues:

... But the reason YOUR statistics come only from the South is because most other states outlawed slavery outright, recognizing it as morally reprehensible. And we can’t ignore the roughly 350,000 white men who died in the Civil War to help end it. Slavery was abhorrent - but holding every white person, past or present, collectively guilty isn’t accurate and it certainly isn't productive.

Advertisement

It replied.

Did you just attempt to say whites did NOT own slaves who were part of the Union? Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri, and West Virginia were slaveholding Union states during the Civil War. Once again, you’re not well educated in this subject and just continue to embarrass… — Wolverine Roar (@WolverineRoar) August 16, 2025

No point in sharing the rest of this sad post, it's just insults, insults, and more insults.

You are referencing the border states that had divided loyalties. There were residents who fought for both the confederacy and the union. In the states where the soldiers fought solely for the union, slavery had been completely abolished by the eve of the civil war.



Here's… — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 17, 2025

Her post, which is not filled with insults and worth reading, continues:

... the bigger issue I hope you'll consider... your rage about this is directed at humans that did not perpetrate. Whose ancestors didn't perpetrate this. Who wholeheartedly think it's evil. And the more you rage at them for sins they didn't commit the more you alienate true allies. And while you might say you don't care NOTHING good comes when we are divided in hatred.

What she said.

You gotta love progressives. They always show up with class. — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

They are consistent.

We'll give them that.

============================================================

Related:

FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO Very... WRONG

Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One Is REALLY Bad)

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid

Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the Nazis (Watch)

Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.