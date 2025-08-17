VIP
Bill Maher Blasts Prominent Dems Like Hillary and Kamala for Turning Down His...
Just One More Thing: Ed Martin Seen Snooping Around Letitia James’ Brooklyn Home...
A Call to Violence: Dem Eric Swalwell Threatens to Bury Republicans Below the...
Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...

WOOF! Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Conspiracy -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

You'd think the people who've been so openly caught and outed for creating an entire Russian Collusion hoax to try and unseat a legally elected president would know better than to start pushing even more Russian nuttery, but ... here we are.

Advertisement

Seems they are all super upset with Trump for allowing Putin to ride in the Beast.

Even though this is hardly the first time a Russian leader has been in a U.S. president's main transport.

TRUMP BAD!

Commie Brennan is out there pushing the idea that Putin snuck a chip into Trump's limo.

No, really.

Watch:

Project much, John?

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Then Susan Rice jumped on the chip bandwagon ... 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

These people. 

Oops.

Their dozens of supporters can't wait to hear what they have to say about evil Trump ... 

Winner winner chicken dinner.

