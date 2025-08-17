WOOF! Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Conspiracy -Vid

You'd think the people who've been so openly caught and outed for creating an entire Russian Collusion hoax to try and unseat a legally elected president would know better than to start pushing even more Russian nuttery, but ... here we are.

Seems they are all super upset with Trump for allowing Putin to ride in the Beast.

Even though this is hardly the first time a Russian leader has been in a U.S. president's main transport.

TRUMP BAD!

Commie Brennan is out there pushing the idea that Putin snuck a chip into Trump's limo.

No, really.

Watch:

Is he going for the insanity defense?

Brennan claims Pres Putin put a "small microchip" in Pres Trump's limo. pic.twitter.com/YclbtPiDXc — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 16, 2025

Project much, John?

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Then Susan Rice jumped on the chip bandwagon ...

Brennan actually coordinated the bug in the Beast story with Susan Rice! Desperate https://t.co/WLroNgxww4 pic.twitter.com/MfFeXaS5oe — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 16, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

These people.

Uh, yeah here’s President Obama and Russian President Medvedev https://t.co/KjXrdnuAaR pic.twitter.com/emqnwuuPp2 — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 15, 2025

Oops.

Gee ... why would anybody ask either of these two about anything? — Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) August 16, 2025

Their dozens of supporters can't wait to hear what they have to say about evil Trump ...

I’d be more worried about Rice or Brennan planting bugs. — Farmer’s Daughter (@FarmersDau21168) August 16, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

