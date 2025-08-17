Bro, Just Take the L! Aaron Rupar Mocking Trump's Endurance Results in the Backfire to End ALL Backfires

Oh, the desperation is palpable, folks. So VERY VERY palpable.

Leftist dork-master Aaron Rupar thought he had a killer gotcha moment by posting a video of Trump steadily climbing the stairs to Air Force One after a marathon day of high-stakes diplomacy, snidely captioning it 'Trump labors up the stairs to board AF1.'

Labors? Please—the 79-year-old powerhouse, fresh off dodging bullets and running circles around world leaders, takes those steps like a boss, hand on the rail for good measure, while we all remember Joe Biden's epic triple tumble on the same set of stairs back in the day. They even had to break out the special stairs for ol' Joe.

If this is the best the left has got, no wonder they're losing it.

Trump labors up the stairs to board AF1 and head back to DC pic.twitter.com/qRtjdDmsgL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2025

When your last name has become a verb unto itself, it's never a good thing.

Reading the comments to see who didn't watch the video and just assume that Rupar isn't lying. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 16, 2025

See what we mean?

They moved Joe Biden to the little boy stairs because he would have broken his neck on those stairs. Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/dWKnijmWHh — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 16, 2025

They also made Joe wear tennis shoes.

At least he made it up the stairs. pic.twitter.com/UUBNHSM1rN — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) August 16, 2025

I think you labored to write this post. pic.twitter.com/4T0B9VJWKM — Sooo Shmuckin Fart (@Sooosmuckinfart) August 16, 2025

We do, too.

