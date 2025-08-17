WOOF! Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's...
Bro, Just Take the L! Aaron Rupar Mocking Trump's Endurance Results in the Backfire to End ALL Backfires

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on August 17, 2025
Urban Dictionary

Oh, the desperation is palpable, folks. So VERY VERY palpable.

Leftist dork-master Aaron Rupar thought he had a killer gotcha moment by posting a video of Trump steadily climbing the stairs to Air Force One after a marathon day of high-stakes diplomacy, snidely captioning it 'Trump labors up the stairs to board AF1.' 

Labors? Please—the 79-year-old powerhouse, fresh off dodging bullets and running circles around world leaders, takes those steps like a boss, hand on the rail for good measure, while we all remember Joe Biden's epic triple tumble on the same set of stairs back in the day. They even had to break out the special stairs for ol' Joe.

If this is the best the left has got, no wonder they're losing it.

When your last name has become a verb unto itself, it's never a good thing.

See what we mean?

They also made Joe wear tennis shoes.

We do, too.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

