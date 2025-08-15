Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot Is Just SO Her

If you find yourself cheering on a jagoff who claims America had 9/11 coming because he's a hottie, it might be time to go outside and truly contemplate who you are and what it is you stand for. Taylor Lorenz is so odd and ... creepy.

Read this back and forth and you'll see what we mean.

It started here, where Armand Domalewski called people out for being okay with the hot guy for saying horrible things about 9/11 because he's supposedly hot. This editor does not find the guy hot, just FYI.

honestly it’s pretty gross that a guy who said the US deserved 9/11 routinely gets glowing press coverage because…he’s hot, I guess? https://t.co/yGcJWQ7Z25 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 14, 2025

Enter Ol' Lady Lorenz:

He said (correctly!) that 9/11 was a direct result of US foreign policy in the Middle East. This is just an objectively correct fact that no serious person should dispute, especially given what we now know about that era — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2025

No, he said we deserved 9/11, Tay-Tay.

bullshit.



he said, literally, “America deserved 9/11.” that is not a “fact”, that is a moral judgment of the 3,000 plus people who were murdered that day — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 14, 2025

This. ^

It’s not bullshit, watch back the clip and use listening comprehension! U want to talk about innocent ppl being murdered then u have to look at both sides. The more u know about what the US has done in the Middle East the more u understand why many believe the US “deserved” 9/11 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2025

YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT BOTH SIDES.

Did she seriously say that?

Yes, she did.

Keep going.

If you refuse to acknowledge the asymmetry in deaths between the innocent people killed in the US on 9/11 vs the innocent people US slaughtered in the Middle East for decades then you’re just not a serious person. Even families of people killed in 9/11 acknowledge this reality — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2025

Those poor terrorists.

The difference is I would never say the people of Iraq deserved the Iraq War — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 14, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tay-Tay can't stop herself from defending hottie Hasan, even if he is a toad:

Hasan never said anything about the people of Iraq nor did he say anything about the people of America. Iraq is also not an imperialist global superpower, nor was Iraq tied to 9/11. https://t.co/cUaVCpyh0F — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2025

He said America deserved 9/11

You cut off the second part of Hasan's sentence, which was "we brought that shit on ourselves," which is objectively true, 9/11 happened as a result of decades of atrocities committed by the US abroad. You removed that key context, which is crucial to the comment. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2025

Look at her, still going.

Finally, this:

The context does not make the sentence any more moral than if I said “Iraq deserved the Iraq war, they brought that shit on themselves” and cited the invasion of Kuwait and Saddam’s war crimes. It’s also just ignorant of AQ’s actual stated grievances, which encompassed foreign… — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 14, 2025

In other words, no, Hasan's hotness does not make him right or give him a pass for claiming America deserved 9/11.

Period. The. End.

