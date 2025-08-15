Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
Mamdani Chic

Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot Is Just SO Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on August 15, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

If you find yourself cheering on a jagoff who claims America had 9/11 coming because he's a hottie, it might be time to go outside and truly contemplate who you are and what it is you stand for. Taylor Lorenz is so odd and ... creepy.

Read this back and forth and you'll see what we mean.

It started here, where Armand Domalewski called people out for being okay with the hot guy for saying horrible things about 9/11 because he's supposedly hot. This editor does not find the guy hot, just FYI.

Enter Ol' Lady Lorenz:

No, he said we deserved 9/11, Tay-Tay.

This. ^

YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT BOTH SIDES.

Did she seriously say that?

Yes, she did.

Keep going.

Those poor terrorists.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tay-Tay can't stop herself from defending hottie Hasan, even if he is a toad:

He said America deserved 9/11

Look at her, still going.

Finally, this:

In other words, no, Hasan's hotness does not make him right or give him a pass for claiming America deserved 9/11.

Period. The. End.

