She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Grab some corn, because this is a doozy.

Sara Gonzales confronted Jasmine Crockett about her actual background and childhood in front of a room full of her so-called supporters at a town hall. Crockett likes to pretend she has a hard life, so the people she's conning into voting for her think she understands what they're going through.

Of course, that's a bunch of BS, and everyone seems to know it but Crockett's turnip supporters.

Gonzales is fearless. Watch THIS:

Yikes.

But good on Gonzales for calling Crockett out for being as fake as her eyelashes.

THAT's right, Crockett went to a very expensive private high school.

They did put their hands on her.

Just sayin'.

Aww, yes. The always tolerant and honest left.

Heh.

It's not Sara's fault that Jasmine can't deal with the truth.

And maybe, just maybe, someone in that crowd heard what Sara had to say and took it to heart ... and maybe they'll tell someone else about how fake Crockett's entire persona, campaign, and agenda really is.

Bravo, Sara!

============================================================

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

