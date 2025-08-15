She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)

Grab some corn, because this is a doozy.

Sara Gonzales confronted Jasmine Crockett about her actual background and childhood in front of a room full of her so-called supporters at a town hall. Crockett likes to pretend she has a hard life, so the people she's conning into voting for her think she understands what they're going through.

Of course, that's a bunch of BS, and everyone seems to know it but Crockett's turnip supporters.

Gonzales is fearless. Watch THIS:

I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat. pic.twitter.com/ilezQ6Kcl7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 15, 2025

Yikes.

But good on Gonzales for calling Crockett out for being as fake as her eyelashes.

It's crazy. Her high school was something like 30,000 per year. . . — M K (@Modster99) August 15, 2025

THAT's right, Crockett went to a very expensive private high school.

I hope you sue her henchman... and her. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 15, 2025

They did put their hands on her.

Just sayin'.

Is this what the left means by tolerance? 🤔 — Jim Todd (@Airmale182) August 15, 2025

Aww, yes. The always tolerant and honest left.

Heh.

bwhahahahahahah spoil rich bitch from Missouri — Dalton Hawkes (@Texas_Hawke) August 15, 2025

It's not Sara's fault that Jasmine can't deal with the truth.

And maybe, just maybe, someone in that crowd heard what Sara had to say and took it to heart ... and maybe they'll tell someone else about how fake Crockett's entire persona, campaign, and agenda really is.

Bravo, Sara!

