BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide

Sounds like Abigail Spanberger has some 'splainin' to do.
And her entire campaign, for that matter.
This is a big deal, peeps:
🚨EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL 🚨— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 14, 2025
Abigail Spanberger’s ENTIRE top campaign brass is neck-deep in a defamation lawsuit she’s been hiding from the public — and the court record is damning.
Her campaign manager, communications director, and former press secretary have ALL testified under… pic.twitter.com/HOWZuFl8NV
Post continues:
... oath that they took part in a political smear against a decorated Army veteran and active reservist. And yes — even Spanberger herself has been deposed.
Her lawyers are scrambling to block that deposition, clinging to an affidavit Spanberger personally signed claiming she had “no knowledge” of the hit job. But what are the odds her entire top staff plotted this ambush without her blessing? Slim to none. The far more likely truth: Spanberger orchestrated it and has been desperately covering it up while running for Governor of Virginia.
This wasn’t just dirty politics — this reeks of potential campaign finance violations and brazen ethical corruption in her 2022 congressional run. If this is how she plays the game in Washington, imagine the backroom deals, political payoffs, and abuse of power we’d see from Governor Spanberger.
Virginia — is THIS the swamp creature you want in the Governor’s Mansion?
WHOA.
We figured she was dirty, but ... we had no idea how dirty.
Of course, the smear campaign was Spanberger approved. She cannot be trusted. Lying is second nature to that CIA spook.— Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) August 14, 2025
Recommended
Here we go again 😑— Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) August 14, 2025
These swamp creatures are everywhere. Virginia can do better, and for their sake, they had better do better.— Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) August 14, 2025
Virginians better wisen up. Only a Republican will make their lives better. Democrats are for themselves only. Money and power is all they care about. They certainly don’t care about their constituents.— Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) August 14, 2025
This this this! ^
Wake up, Virginia!
🚨 BREAKING: Top aides to @SpanbergerForVA have testified under oath in a defamation case alleging they participated in a smear campaign against a decorated ARMY VETERAN— Virginia College Republicans (@vacollegegop) August 14, 2025
Court records show Spanberger herself was deposed
She is completely untrustworthy pic.twitter.com/YQQrnieWBi
It's not going away, Abby.
============================================================
Related:
New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who Think They Can Harm Officers -Watch
Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)
Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)
Did He Say Testicles?! Sen. John Kennedy Shares Some HILARIOUSLY Brutal Words of Wisdom With Dems (Watch)
Silly 'Angry Staffer' Account Tried Quote-Trolling Me and Just GUESS How That Turned Out for Them
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member