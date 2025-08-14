BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide

Sounds like Abigail Spanberger has some 'splainin' to do.

And her entire campaign, for that matter.

This is a big deal, peeps:

🚨EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL 🚨 Abigail Spanberger’s ENTIRE top campaign brass is neck-deep in a defamation lawsuit she’s been hiding from the public — and the court record is damning. Her campaign manager, communications director, and former press secretary have ALL testified under… pic.twitter.com/HOWZuFl8NV

Post continues:

... oath that they took part in a political smear against a decorated Army veteran and active reservist. And yes — even Spanberger herself has been deposed.

Her lawyers are scrambling to block that deposition, clinging to an affidavit Spanberger personally signed claiming she had “no knowledge” of the hit job. But what are the odds her entire top staff plotted this ambush without her blessing? Slim to none. The far more likely truth: Spanberger orchestrated it and has been desperately covering it up while running for Governor of Virginia.

This wasn’t just dirty politics — this reeks of potential campaign finance violations and brazen ethical corruption in her 2022 congressional run. If this is how she plays the game in Washington, imagine the backroom deals, political payoffs, and abuse of power we’d see from Governor Spanberger.

Virginia — is THIS the swamp creature you want in the Governor’s Mansion?