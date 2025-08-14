Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming...
Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR...
VIP
Dems' Numbers on Crime Show They're Definitely Taking the Correct Approach (If You're...
CNN Pollster Harry Enten Says Americans OVERWHELMINGLY Prefer Trump’s Approach to Crime Ov...
He Went THERE: Sen. John Kennedy Shares Brutally HILARIOUS Words of Wisdom With...
VIP
Silly 'Angry Staffer' Account Tried Quote-Trolling Me and Just GUESS How That Turned...
Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His...
Do They Live In CA? Gov. Brylcreem Says President Trump, Greg Abbott Are...
The Death of the Legacy Media—How a Generation of Voices Broke the Trust...
When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
No More Mrs. NICE FLOTUS: Melania Taking ZERO Prisoners Holding Media Accountable (Here's...
Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for...
New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's...

Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on August 14, 2025
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

At this point, we're convinced the only reason CNN keeps Abby Phillip on the air is because of how many people on the Right watch the show to see others on the Right just decimating her Lefty panel. For a long while, Scott Jennings was our main focus with Phillip because night after night after night he just made her and her chosen experts look like fools. 

Advertisement

That being said, we kind of, sort of, totally love watching Jillian Michaels take them apart.

Like the majority of Americans, she is tired of the Left always relying on its sad, hate-filled argument about white people.

Watch:

See?

She's done.

Like so many of us, we're done. It's been going on for nearly two decades now, this constant claim of racism and evil white systems and ... seriously. Enough.

It's time to find a new argument, which is probably why they stick to the racism thing, because it's all they have.

Yup. It's about pandering to a particular group to help a certain political party that is slowly dying before our eyes.

Recommended

Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

============================================================

Related:

Did He Say Testicles?! Sen. John Kennedy Shares Some HILARIOUSLY Brutal Words of Wisdom With Dems (Watch)

Silly 'Angry Staffer' Account Tried Quote-Trolling Me and Just GUESS How That Turned Out for Them

Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His Plan to Make CA SUCK Even More

Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'

New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)
Sam J.
He Went THERE: Sen. John Kennedy Shares Brutally HILARIOUS Words of Wisdom With Chuck and Hakeem (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming Russia Collusion Was NOT a Hoax
Sam J.
New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That
Sam J.
Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR Agonizing Minutes
Warren Squire
Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement