Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)

At this point, we're convinced the only reason CNN keeps Abby Phillip on the air is because of how many people on the Right watch the show to see others on the Right just decimating her Lefty panel. For a long while, Scott Jennings was our main focus with Phillip because night after night after night he just made her and her chosen experts look like fools.

That being said, we kind of, sort of, totally love watching Jillian Michaels take them apart.

Like the majority of Americans, she is tired of the Left always relying on its sad, hate-filled argument about white people.

Watch Jillian Michaels talk circles around Julie Roginsky, Abby Phillip, and Congressman Richie Torres.



"First of all, we don't have time to litigate this"



"Of course we don't, because then you'd lose the argument." pic.twitter.com/2YMnF46cCk — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 14, 2025

See?

She's done.

Like so many of us, we're done. It's been going on for nearly two decades now, this constant claim of racism and evil white systems and ... seriously. Enough.

It's time to find a new argument, which is probably why they stick to the racism thing, because it's all they have.

This is even more astonishing than Scott Jennings because Jillian Michaels is a lesbian and very recently former liberal. Just goes to show that the left never was about common sense. They only pander for votes. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) August 14, 2025

Yup. It's about pandering to a particular group to help a certain political party that is slowly dying before our eyes.

From the top rope! pic.twitter.com/7K9rWOsRzb — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) August 14, 2025

Ya' love to see it.

