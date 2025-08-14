When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton has crawled out from under her bridge to beg for money.

No, really.

A woman who is rumored to be worth $120 million is asking the poor slobs who support her to fund her nonprofit, Onward Together. Perhaps Chelsea Clinton wants to renew her vows, and they need money for the ceremony.

Ahem.

And of course, the link goes to corrupt ActBlue.

Democrats are gonna Democrat, we guess.

We're hoping for legal fees.

And hey, if she wants to run again in 2028 ... we're game. HA HA HA HA HA

Finally? We're cynical but have a teensy bit of hope left in us.

The grift goes on.

We had a similar thought

Wouldn't that be nice?

============================================================

