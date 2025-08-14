Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'

Hillary Clinton has crawled out from under her bridge to beg for money.

No, really.

A woman who is rumored to be worth $120 million is asking the poor slobs who support her to fund her nonprofit, Onward Together. Perhaps Chelsea Clinton wants to renew her vows, and they need money for the ceremony.

Ahem.

BREAKING: After a long hiatus, Hillary Clinton is suddenly soliciting supporters for donations in a new e-blast from her nonprofit Onward Together she formed in 2017, including a long sappy letter from Hillary. The email provides a NY P.O. Box to send money plus a link to ActBlue — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 10, 2025

And of course, the link goes to corrupt ActBlue.

Democrats are gonna Democrat, we guess.

Why is Hillary Clinton suddenly raising $$ again after 8 years? Legal defense fund? 2028 run? https://t.co/Sgp1XQQIcP — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 14, 2025

We're hoping for legal fees.

And hey, if she wants to run again in 2028 ... we're game. HA HA HA HA HA

Something big is happening…



Will thete be accountability? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 11, 2025

Finally? We're cynical but have a teensy bit of hope left in us.

ActBlue? I thought that laundering operation shuttered its doors. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) August 10, 2025

The grift goes on.

Maybe they gonna help Haiti again, LOL — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 11, 2025

We had a similar thought

Panic — AnHonestConMan (@AnhonestR) August 10, 2025

Wouldn't that be nice?

Maybe she needs money for new pantsuits pic.twitter.com/stJYxcJRBN — Beth Faulkner (@momhas3boys) August 11, 2025

Oof, those pantsuits. EL OH EL.

She's panicking and for good reason! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 11, 2025

Crossing fingers.

