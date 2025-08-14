Rick Wilson’s Slimy Smears: Attacking Casey DeSantis with Debunked Lies to Dodge His...
HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit Claiming DC Crime Is Down 30%

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on August 14, 2025

While it has been highly entertaining watching Democrats, Lefties, and the mainstream media come out in favor of violent crime, going so far as to spew easily debunked talking points about violent crime being at an all-time low in D.C., it's time for the spin to stop—residents of D.C. deserve better than a bunch of loud-mouthed politicians using their suffering as some dunk on Trump who is the ONLY one willing to to take ACTION.

If you find yourself trying to keep violent crime in the streets of your city to own a politician you hate, it might be time to go outside and think about what it is you stand for.

The spin is OVER:

Wait, D.C. has been deliberately misrepresenting violent crime stats to pretend it's gone down for political gain?

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Scott Jennings with the official takedown:

We're not holding our breath waiting for any of them to admit it. Odds are they will simply move on to pushing the next ORANGE MAN BAD story hoping this will go away, as the bazillion other fake news stories they've pushed about Trump over the years.

It's who they are.

It's what they do.

And we don't have enough of them for it.

Shocking. We know.

But but but ... orange man bad!

============================================================

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

