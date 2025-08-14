HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit Claiming DC Crime Is Down 30%

While it has been highly entertaining watching Democrats, Lefties, and the mainstream media come out in favor of violent crime, going so far as to spew easily debunked talking points about violent crime being at an all-time low in D.C., it's time for the spin to stop—residents of D.C. deserve better than a bunch of loud-mouthed politicians using their suffering as some dunk on Trump who is the ONLY one willing to to take ACTION.

If you find yourself trying to keep violent crime in the streets of your city to own a politician you hate, it might be time to go outside and think about what it is you stand for.

The spin is OVER:

NEW from @alanagoodman: Deposition and phone call transcripts, internal Metropolitan Police Department emails, and court documents show a systematic policy of misclassifying crimes to artificially lower DC crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/ssF5dUxgTC — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) August 14, 2025

Wait, D.C. has been deliberately misrepresenting violent crime stats to pretend it's gone down for political gain?

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Scott Jennings with the official takedown:

pour one out for all the anchors and pundits touting DC's supposed "30 year low" crime stats. Lol. Turns out they were - as we all knew - falsifying the numbers. who will have the guts to admit it today? https://t.co/vc3KnW78Me — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 14, 2025

We're not holding our breath waiting for any of them to admit it. Odds are they will simply move on to pushing the next ORANGE MAN BAD story hoping this will go away, as the bazillion other fake news stories they've pushed about Trump over the years.

It's who they are.

It's what they do.

And we don't have enough of them for it.

Police officials in a blue city misreporting crime statistics? pic.twitter.com/DKj0j1jVOo — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 14, 2025

Shocking. We know.

Never beyond against wannabe Communists faking data... pic.twitter.com/pNboMVXdRS — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 14, 2025

Thank you @LarryOConnor and @bethanyshondark for having me on @WMALDC to talk about how DC crime has impacted me personally.



‘A man went to prison for assaulting me. DC Police crime stats show he was never arrested’ https://t.co/yk5N7j7XQ9 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 14, 2025

But but but ... orange man bad!

