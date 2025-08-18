Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Press' and WOW Was THAT Dumb

Trump's right.

Nicolle Wallace is a loser.

Hey, we know, it's sort of mean and a little petty on our part to reinforce Trump calling her a loser and claiming she will be fired soon, but after what she and the of the lamestream media tried to do to our president and his family, we hardly blame him for being brutally honest.

Not to mention, he's right. So, there's that.

Miles Taylor isn't particularly pleased with Trump's critique of Wallace ... but calling her a symbol of the free press at its best was probably overkill.

It certainly hasn't helped Wallace OR Taylor, for that matter. Check this out:

NEWS: Trump calls MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace a “loser,” says “she will be fired soon”



Here’s a different take: Nicolle Wallace is a symbol of the free press at its best.



That makes her a threat — not to America — but to the man who seeks to control it according to his whims. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 18, 2025

What? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, these people. They so badly want to believe that they're super brave and fighting against all odds as they spew lies and BS in order to support Democrats and progressive hogwash in general.

She’s a symbol of leftist narrative setters.



She’s never been interested in journalism or truth — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) August 18, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Right, because MSNBC is so great NBC just dumped them & now they’re MS News. 🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 18, 2025

Man, whoever came up with that new name for MSNBC should be fired UNLESS they are a conservative plant ... then they deserve a raise.

She made her name by gaslighting and insisting Saddam had nukes.

Now she's on MSDNC gaslighting people with TDS. — Generalissimo Illegal Neanderthal 🇺🇲✝️ (@rayrothfe) August 18, 2025

Symbol of a free press? pic.twitter.com/pmJVp3ORWk — Deb von Otter 🏴‍☠️ (@livefreeordeb) August 18, 2025

Yeah, we giggled too.

Dude! She mocked a boy with brain cancer. Maybe park your partisanship for just a half-second and remember how to think for yourself instead of regurgitating bile. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) August 18, 2025

But, that's all they really know how to do anymore.

Nichole Wallace is married to a pusher of the Russia Hoax. Yet she interviews him without disclosing this to her audience.



She's not a symbol of free press. She's a symbol of DC Oligarchy. — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) August 18, 2025

Funny how they never want to talk about this little nugget.

