Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Press' and WOW Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on August 18, 2025
Sam J.

Trump's right.

Nicolle Wallace is a loser.

Hey, we know, it's sort of mean and a little petty on our part to reinforce Trump calling her a loser and claiming she will be fired soon, but after what she and the of the lamestream media tried to do to our president and his family, we hardly blame him for being brutally honest.

Not to mention, he's right. So, there's that.

Miles Taylor isn't particularly pleased with Trump's critique of Wallace ... but calling her a symbol of the free press at its best was probably overkill.

It certainly hasn't helped Wallace OR Taylor, for that matter. Check this out:

What? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, these people. They so badly want to believe that they're super brave and fighting against all odds as they spew lies and BS in order to support Democrats and progressive hogwash in general. 

Not even a little bit.

Man, whoever came up with that new name for MSNBC should be fired UNLESS they are a conservative plant ... then they deserve a raise.

Yeah, we giggled too.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
But, that's all they really know how to do anymore.

Funny how they never want to talk about this little nugget.

