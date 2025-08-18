People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As a Good Thing

MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward' (the New Logo's Already Getting Mock...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on August 18, 2025
AngieArtist

Margaret Sanger originally founded Planned Parenthood because she was a strong supporter of eugenics. Sanger advocated for preventing the births of individuals she considered 'unfit' or 'feebleminded,' those believed to pass on mental illnesses or physical defects. 

In other words, Sanger wanted to do precisely what this Noor Siddidqui person is pushing.

Awful post continues:

... your child’s genome, one of the most significant determinants of their health?

Keep in mind, these are the same people who lost their shiznit over Sydney Sweeney's genes.

Just sayin'.

People with disabilities, disorders, and their family members came out of the woodwork to shut this vile woman down:

Yup.

We're pretty sure Noor thinks selective birth is the better way.

No human being is perfect. Period.

This.

It takes a vile, hate-filled person to look at life this way.

We hope Noor sees this feedback (and guys, there is so much more) and learns a thing or two.

