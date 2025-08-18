People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As a Good Thing

Margaret Sanger originally founded Planned Parenthood because she was a strong supporter of eugenics. Sanger advocated for preventing the births of individuals she considered 'unfit' or 'feebleminded,' those believed to pass on mental illnesses or physical defects.

In other words, Sanger wanted to do precisely what this Noor Siddidqui person is pushing.

What if your baby never walks? What if they are never able to live independently?



What if you could have stopped it…

but chose not to?



That’s the question @OrchidInc’s embryo screening forces.



You optimize everything… career, diet, skincare… but you’re going to chance it on… pic.twitter.com/6hYSsv13T8 — Noor Siddiqui (@noor_siddiqui_) August 15, 2025

Awful post continues:

... your child’s genome, one of the most significant determinants of their health?

Keep in mind, these are the same people who lost their shiznit over Sydney Sweeney's genes.

Just sayin'.

People with disabilities, disorders, and their family members came out of the woodwork to shut this vile woman down:

I was born with a rare disorder. In the year of my birth only two other children were born with it anywhere on earth. Because of this, the first 15 years of my life were spent in doctors offices and operating rooms.



People like Ms. Siddiqui would look at my medical history and… https://t.co/LlzHoPsQs8 — J.R.R. TolKee (@Jeremyakee) August 17, 2025

Yup.

Noor, I understand your perspective, and would be happy to discuss, but as the elder brother of a child who would absolutely have been “screened” and discarded (Trisome 13), I say with confidence that such eugenics will terribly diminish and hollow us. There is such a better way! https://t.co/L2AV2TiD30 pic.twitter.com/GWMjuBhZ6V — Paul J. Pastor (@pauljpastor) August 16, 2025

We're pretty sure Noor thinks selective birth is the better way.

What about my daughter who was born with a healthy pancreas that quit making insulin when she was three? What about a child who loses limbs in an accident? A child who sustains a brain injury?



We can’t control everything, & we should not try; the attempt dehumanizes us. https://t.co/temncjZ0Nr — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 17, 2025

No human being is perfect. Period.

My baby will never live independently.



He will never be especially verbal.



He’ll be plagued by crosses of suffering from neurological problems we can never hope to heal.



And it is good that he is alive.



I am so glad no one stopped his life.



He loves, and he is loved. https://t.co/gCGA2LvK5B — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) August 16, 2025

This.

It takes a vile, hate-filled person to look at life this way.

We hope Noor sees this feedback (and guys, there is so much more) and learns a thing or two.

